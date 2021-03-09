Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market Revenue to Cross USD 2.2 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Solution Type (Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Image Exchange, Universal Viewer), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of enterprise imaging solutions will cross $2.2 billion by 2027.

Major enterprise imaging solutions market players include Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Agfa-Gevaert.

Modern healthcare treatment requires storing, analyzing, interpreting and consultation on patient's medical records/images by various medical experts to get a correct diagnosis. The current medical infrastructure is not sufficient and capable of transferring these images with other departments or in some cases hospitals. Thus, enterprise imaging solutions offer all the healthcare providers a platform where they can securely access, view and share imaging data to provide better patient care services. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions allows the user to have universal access to patient's images, thereby supporting better coordination in providing patient-centric care services. Other factors such as safe and easy storage and retrieval of patients' medical imaging data linked with EHR are contributing to the market growth.

The increasing deployment of VNA, image exchange and universal viewer solutions in the enterprise imaging platform are further driving the demand or universalization of image management in the enterprise imaging solutions market. Image management includes image storage, archiving, retrieval and sharing of images. Growing digitization in healthcare is boosting the implementation of DICOM as a standard for storage and transmission of medical images in healthcare facilities. Some of the advantages of using DICOM standard include enhanced patient safety, single network transaction that offers both image and patient data, and consistency across multiple devices bringing better compatibility. Moreover, the high penetration of cloud-based solutions is also in turn fueling the demand for universalization of image management in the market.

The enterprise imaging solutions market for the cloud-based deployment segment accounted for USD 704 million in 2020. There are several advantages of using cloud-based solutions in the industry such as lower total cost of ownership, high scalability, and smoother deployment of solutions among others. It further helps healthcare providers to deliver better care and coordination across specialties, speed up accurate clinical outcomes, flexible budgeting to reduce the financial strain on hospital IT staff. One of the important benefits of using cloud-based solutions is that it offers an improved disaster recovery system.

The VNA segment in the enterprise imaging solutions market is predicted to witness a 15.2% growth rate till 2027 led by its ability to integrate multiple systems into a single network. For instance, the University Hospitals (UH), in Ohio deployed a VNA system that caters to patients of 18 hospitals from more than 40 outpatient locations in 15 countries through a single repository and imaging database. Furthermore, it consolidates patient's medical information by integrating electronic health records (EHR).

The hospital end-use segment exceeded USD 752 million in 2020. The increasing geriatric patient population and acceptance of technologically advanced imaging modalities are some of the major factors propelling the market value.

India enterprise imaging solutions market size was USD 38 million in 2020. Growing digitization in the healthcare sector, the increasing number of diagnostic procedures, availability of cost-effective medical imaging equipment are some of the major factors driving the market demand. Supportive policies by the government of India such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which focuses on "healthcare for all" are impelling the demand for imaging-related services in the country. As per the National Health Authority of India, the scheme already benefitted nearly 4.7 million citizens with a treatment value worth more than USD 1.2 billion in its first year of implementation. Hence, such initiatives coupled with increasing funding to deploy advanced imaging solutions are anticipated to spur the market expansion during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the enterprise imaging solutions market are IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Agfa-Gevaert, among others. These market leaders are involved in partnerships, agreements and acquisitions to gain an edge over their competitors.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

3.3. Industry impact factors

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By deployment mode

3.4.2. By solution type

3.4.3. By end-use

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6. Porter's analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.8. PESTEL analysis

