Enterprise Imaging Workflow Trends Continue to Drive Growth for Laurel Bridge Software in 2019

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of imaging software solutions that enable health systems to orchestrate their medical imaging workflows, has continued to experience significant and steady growth throughout 2019. Laurel Bridge added over 30 new clients in 2019, consisting of small to large healthcare providers, teleradiology firms, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The primary drivers of this growth are three traditional and rapidly expanding enterprise medical imaging trends: the need to overcome the interoperability challenges that result from health system consolidation, the need to ensure access to medical imaging data for improved clinical care, and emergent use-cases, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) workflow and structured reporting.

The challenging workflows that drive healthcare providers to seek help from Laurel Bridge Software commonly include: teleradiology, women's imaging, archive migrations and consolidations, point-of-care imaging, dose and structured report data integration, and PACS deconstruction. The explosion of AI algorithms in medical imaging and the need to integrate them into existing clinical imaging workflows is also driving growth. The following developments also drove interest and business in 2019:

An AI Workflow Suite to enable the exchange of anonymized patient information with AI algorithms and the re-identification of algorithm results.

The BeaconTM – Enterprise Study Q/C Manager to enable normalization of patient and study demographics.

Customers often refer to the Laurel Bridge Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite as the "Swiss Army Knife" of medical imaging workflow. The following components can be integrated in virtually limitless ways to solve numerous, and often unique, imaging workflow problems.

The CompassTM - Routing Workflow Manager provides a scalable architecture that can serve the high throughput and sophisticated workflow needs of the largest integrated health systems.

The NavigatorTM - Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager solves complex enterprise imaging workflow problems, such as retrieving and normalizing imaging studies from multiple facilities, PACS or VNA systems, especially in support of fetching prior mammography images.

The WaypointTM - Encounter & Modality Worklist Manager consolidates and manages modality and encounter worklists across the enterprise and can automate patient demographic assignment during various imaging workflows, including point-of-care.

The ExodusTM - Migration and Consolidation Controller is a comprehensive tool to plan, assess, perform and report migration activities, often working in concert with these other solutions to manage complex migration requirements.

About Laurel Bridge Software

For the last 20 years, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.laurelbridge.com and by viewing our HIMSS virtual press kit.

