Enterprise Integration Undergoes Major Brand Refresh As It Sets Out Plans For Service Expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based IT service provider, Enterprise Integration (EI), has announced a major refresh of its brand, as well as structural changes to the business as it aims to develop its proposition and become a fully-integrated leader within the industry.

With more than 22 years' experience of delivering best-in-class tools within the IT services industry and a diverse client base that has included the likes of CSX Railways and Jacksonville Jaguars, EI has constantly evolved and adapted to the changing marketplace to provide effective IT solutions to its clients.

This moment now marks the next chapter for the business as it sets out a vision for further growth and expansion.

With the announcement of key partnerships with a variety of powerful organizations that are experts in their fields, EI will be able to offer value-add to its core operations. This enables its customers to enjoy a full suite of IT services, from product procurement right through to the installation and management of those systems. Valuable partnerships with SentinelOne, Tanium, and Crowdstrike for endpoint security, Cohesity for data management, Pure Storage for data processing, Dell and Cisco for hardware expertise, Nutanix for cloud storage and processing, Rubrik for cloud data management and enterprise backup, and RedHat for automation, along with its existing services, ensures that EI is best-placed to meet the unique needs of every IT client, creating scalable and customizable solutions.

Coinciding with the development of its product offering is a major new brand refresh, framed around an eye-catching new logo and color scheme.

Combining the company's heritage with symbolism of the IT industry as a whole, the new logo represents a modern and stylish update of its former iteration, it is designed to characterize the company's core areas of focus – People, Technology, and Processes.

Driving the company forward for this new phase will be a new senior leadership team.

Tracey Brown, who previously held the role of CIO/CTO and has spent more than 17 years with the company will become EI's new Chief Executive Officer and work alongside President, Matt Bach, to help develop the business and implement its new strategy.

They are joined by Devin Phillips, who becomes EI's new Chief Information Officer, and Chris James, Director of Sales and Partnerships.

To find out more about EI's new logo, personnel, services and partnerships. please visit https://entint.com/blog/news/enterprise-integration-brand-refresh.

SOURCE Enterprise Integration

