Enterprise Medical Recruiting is Acquired by ARR Healthcare, Inc.

Enterprise Medical Recruiting, a leading national physician search firm was acquired by Alliance Recruiting Resources. Tweet this

"We are excited to be joining the ARRH team. I believe we have found the perfect partnership that aligns with our values and positions Enterprise for long term growth.," stated Neal Fenster, CEO & Founder of Enterprise Medical Recruiting. "Paul's promotion and expanded role in the business is a testament to his strong leadership. His leadership has been integral to our success, and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow."

ARR Healthcare, Inc. is the parent company of Alliance Recruiting Resources, Inc. which was established in 2001. Alliance Recruiting Resources offers locum tenens staffing across multiple physician, CRNA, and NP/PA specialties throughout the United States. Alliance Recruiting Resources has remote employees in various states and offices in both Dallas and Houston.

"This is a great moment for us. Our vision has always been to have multiple lines of healthcare staffing offerings. Today we have taken another step in that direction," said David Bruce, chairman of the board for ARR Healthcare, Inc. "We couldn't be prouder to add Enterprise Medical Recruiting to our portfolio."

"Enterprise aligns well with our strategic direction and their values mirror ours in many ways, added James Hamilton, CEO of ARR Healthcare, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome Enterprise to the team and are excited for the new journey we are undertaking."

SOURCE Alliance Recruiting Resources