Enterprise Mobility Market Revenue to Exceed USD 11 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing modernization across enterprises has led to the growing adoption of BYOD trend. The need to manage personal mobile devices and monitor wireless networks is expected to support the enterprise mobility market growth. Additionally, factors including employee convenience, productivity, and work interoperability are driving enterprises to enable a flexible work environment.

The enterprise mobility software segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of above 15% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by growing need to secure corporate data and mobile devices in the company. The mobile security management software helps in securing corporate data, device protection, application security, and manage the access to corporate network. This also provides advanced security to mobile devices with insufficient security measures.

The laptop segment in the enterprise mobility market is anticipated to grow at a highest growth rate of nearly 20% till 2026. Major corporate employees use laptops for business work as these devices provide the required performance capabilities. Laptops also support large-scale data processing and communication applications. Employees majorly leverage laptops for portable and easy accessibility. In addition, it can also connect remotely to the corporate network by using enterprise collaboration software.

The demand for cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions is growing across organizations due to increasing popularity of SaaS-based solutions. Employees need to travel frequently for business requirements while a few employees work remotely from home. Companies are required to monitor the use of corporate network to ensure privacy and flexibility. The cloud-based enterprise mobility solution helps companies to monitor and manage these remote devices and utilize network resources to focus on business productivity.

The adoption of enterprise mobility management solutions across the retail sector is rising significantly, registering around 15% growth through 2026. Well-established retail enterprises are adopting enterprise mobility solutions for securing retail data, POS devices, and endpoints. Retailers are leveraging location analytics to collect data from remote locations, focus on optimizing store performance, and provide better customer experience. These solutions allow retailers to monitor and manage the retail network. This help companies to eliminate the need for additional security solutions and reduce the capital expenditure.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate more than 25% enterprise mobility market share by 2026. Organizations across China, India, and South Korea are using enterprise mobility solutions to protect wireless networks and secure mobile devices. In addition, companies in the region are developing innovative solutions for enterprise customers.

Major players providing enterprise mobility solutions are VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Blackberry Limited, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, etc. Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of innovative enterprise mobility solutions. The vendors are continuously identifying enterprise requirements and developing these solutions as per the business environment. This is expected to support the enterprises' demand for enterprise mobility solutions to safeguard their IT infrastructure.

