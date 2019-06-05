Enterprise Network Equipment Market, 2024 - Enterprise WLAN Equipment Market to Spearhead Growth
Jun 05, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Network Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Enterprise Network Equipment in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Type:
- Routers
- Ethernet Switches
- WLAN Equipment
- Application Acceleration Equipment
The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A10 Networks, Inc.
- ADTRAN, Inc.
- Aerohive Networks, Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- D-Link Corporation
- EnGenius Technologies
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- F5 Networks, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Aruba Networks, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Radware Ltd.
- Riverbed Technology, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
- ZTE Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
A Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Developing Markets to Drive Opportunities for Enterprise Network Equipment
Enterprise WLAN Equipment Market to Spearhead Growth
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Enterprise Ethernet Switching: A Changing Market
Shifts in Switch Ports Imperative
Modular Vs Fixed Configuration Switches
Routers Market
Routing Market Set to Decline
Shift in Speeds Continue in Routers
Edge Routers to Lose Relevance
Gradual Shift From Wired to Wireless Networking
A Challenge for Routers
Adoption of 100 GBE (Gigabit Ethernet)
Business Case for Ethernet Switches and Routers
Wi-Fi 802.11ac Spurs Opportunities for Router Sales
Preference for Virtualization
A Threat to Routers Market?
WLAN Market
An Overview
Increasing WLAN Deployments Spurs Growth in Enterprise Network Market
Proliferation of Wi-Fi Technology Drives Growth for Enterprise WLAN Equipment
Growth in Mobile Computing and BYOD Culture Bodes Well for the Market
Mobile Technology Replacing Wired Networking, Drives WLAN Equipment Market
Shift from LTE to Wi-Fi Supports Growth of WLAN Equipment
Transition to 802.11ac Standard
A Significant Technological Breakthrough
Expansion of Cloud Networking Drives the WLAN Market
Application Delivery Controls (ADCs) Market
Webification' of Enterprise Applications Opens Up Huge Opportunities for ADC
ADCs Infuse Efficiency in Web Applications Delivery
Enterprise Data Centers: The Core End-Users of ADC
Features Influencing Uptake of ADCs in Enterprises: Ranked in Order of Influence
Rising Data Center Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
ADC Gaining Priority in Consolidated Data Center
ADC Deployments Remain High Among Large Enterprises & MNCs
SMBs Aim to Leverage ADC's Proficiency in Load Balancing & Traffic Optimization
WAN Optimization
Maximizing WAN Performance
Rationale for Adoption of WOCs
Improving Business Productivity by Enhancing Application Performance
Reducing Network Management & Upgradation Costs
Growth in Branch Office Operations Drive Demand for WOC
Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels WOC Adoption
Increasing Workforce Mobility to Drive Business Case for WOCs
Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption among Enterprises
Other Trends
Network Infrastructure Developments to Drive IPv6 Adoption among Enterprises
Video Conferencing Services: Now a Part of Modern Communication Mix for Enterprises
Factors Determining Sustainability of Enterprise Network Equipment
Operating Life Affects Useful Life of Enterprise Network Equipment
Enhancing Products' Useful Life
Considering Operating Cost
EOL Policies and Announcements by Vendors
3. MARKET DRIVERS & ISSUES
Gradual Transition to IPv6 Entails Need for Compatible Network Equipment
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
Expanding Broadband Connectivity and WiFi 5Ghz Technology Spurs Adoption
Opportunity Indicators:
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets: Opportunity for Growth
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advancing 3G/4G Networking Technologies
Globalization & Workforce Decentralization
Business Cases for Enterprise Network Equipment
Key Statistical Findings
Improving Economy to Bode Well for Market Growth
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Select Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments
Consolidation Rife in the Industry
A Peek into Major Mergers and Acquisitions in the Enterprise Networking Equipment Market: 2015-2017
Competitive Overview of the Enterprise Switches Market
Key Market Share Data
WLAN
A Consolidated Market
Leading Players
Enterprise Routers
Key Market Share Statistics
Application Acceleration Equipment
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Enterprise Network
An Overview
Enterprise Network Equipment
Routers
Ethernet Switches
Key Features of Ethernet Switches
WLAN Equipment
WLAN
Benefits and Challenges
Application Acceleration Equipment
WAN Optimization Controllers (WOCs)
Key Benefits of WAN Optimization Controllers
WOC Deployment Topologies
Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs)
Uses of ADCs
Load Balancing
Access Policy Management
Compression
Caching
WAN Optimization
IPv6 Translation
Security
Web Acceleration
Remote Access
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Omnitron Rolls Out Enterprise PoE Fiber Switches
Extreme Networks Launches New Ethernet Switching Platforms
Ubiquiti Expands UniFi Switch Product Line
Edgecore Releases New Switch for Data Center Application
ZTE Introduces New Data Center and Routing Switches
Juniper Releases New EX Series Switches
Huawei Launches New Data Center Switches
Huawei Launches Huawei AR Series Agile Branch Gateway
ADTRAN Receives ShoreTel Innovation Network Certification for NetVanta Switch Portfolio
Oracle Introduces Novel Ethernet Switches and Virtual Network Services
Alcatel-Lucent Deploys Enterprise Small Cell Device
ZyXEL Unveils 10-Gigabit Switches for SMB Networks
Hewlett-Packard Unveils Novel Enterprise Infrastructure Technology
ADTRAN Introduces NetVanta 5660 Router
Vubiq Networks Unveils HaulPass V60 Millimeter Wave Broadband Wireless System
Digi Unveils Gobi 4G LTE Supported M2M Routers
Juniper Introduces a New Range of EX4600 Ethernet Switches
Ubiquiti Unveils New EdgeSwitch in EdgeMAX Portfolio
Nuage Networks Supports OpenStack Icehouse
Alcatel-Lucent Introduces New Technology to Address Various Challenges
ADTRAN Launches Two Novel NetVanta Gigabit Switches
ADTRAN Unveils NetVanta 1235P Ethernet Switch with ActivReach
Cradlepoint Launches New AER 2100 Router
Fortinet Introduces 12 New Network Security Products in Connected UTM Platform
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications Systems
Aerohive and Dell EMC Ink OEM Deal for Aerohive's Solutions
Extreme Networks Bags Data Center Switching, Routing and Analytics Business of Brocade
Pulse Secure Takes Over Virtual ADC Business of Brocade
Extreme Networks Acquires Networking Business of Avaya
ADVA Optical Networking to Acquire MRV Communications
A10 Networks to Participate in NEC SDN Partner Space Global Partnership Program
Brocade to Sell Networking Assets to Arris International
Extreme Networks to Acquire Wireless LAN Business of Zebra
Hewlett Packard Expands Collaboration with Arista
Symantec Acquires Blue Coat
A10 Networks Takes Over Appcito
Brocade Acquires Ruckus Wireless
Hewlett Packard Separates into Two Entities, Forms Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Nuage Networks Inks Partnership with Mirantis
Axiros Partners with Yamaha for Enterprise Network Device Management
Fortinet Acquires Meru Networks
HP Acquires Aruba Networks
Huawei Inks an Agreement with Black Lotus to Provide DDoS Protection Services
Ciena Partners with Avaya to Develop Economical End-To-End WAN-LAN Data Networking Solution
Zhone and Corning Enters an Agreement for All-Fiber Network Solution
Ubiquiti Inks Distribution Agreement with Redington
China Huaxin Takes Over Enterprise Network Division of Alcatel-Lucent
CounterPath Inks an Agreement with a Major Network Equipment Provider
Cavium to Acquire Xpliant
ZTE Inks Distribution Agreement with TRIOTRONIK
NTT Com Takes Over Virtela
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries (59)
- The United States (44)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (3)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2thvlh
SOURCE Research and Markets
