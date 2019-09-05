Enterprise Print Management Leader PrinterLogic Creates 'The Best Portal Partners Have Every Seen' Using Impartner

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From deep in the heart of Utah's Silicon Slopes, a seemingly endless stream of innovative tech companies continues to emerge, including PrinterLogic, a serverless printing infrastructure innovator. Having both a direct and indirect path to market has been key to their growth, but in taking their channel to the next level, they knew they needed to replace their home-grown portal with a Partner Relationship Management system and portal capable of delivering a world-class experience for their partners. A new video case study released today details their journey to select a new PRM and their choice of the industry's fastest-growing, most award-winning solution, Impartner.

"When we'd originally built out our channel program, we started with our own, home-grown PRM, which was expensive and time-consuming," said PrinterLogic Channel Marketing Manager Nate Truman. "We had to have a few employees just in charge of our internal PRM and it simply wasn't working efficiently or effectively."

"As we looked at solutions in the market," Truman continued, "Impartner gave us more of the value we were looking for and immediately when we started working with them they gave us a rep to walk us through step by step. Impartner was great at giving me all the resources I needed to get started going. We had a weekly call with them, and they worked with our IT team to set it all up – and we've been able to scale rapidly as soon as we got up and running."

Not only has the portal helped PrinterLogic scale, it's been well received by both partners and sales teams. "One of the things we love about Impartner is that it's so seamless….I've heard from partners that we have one of the best partner portals that they've seen," Truman said, adding that their sales teams have also latched onto the solution. "They've loved knowing that their partners can jump on our portal and start working with them immediately. Rather than them having to dig in and find an asset, they can tell the partner where to find it and to go into the partner portal and start using it."

To learn more about PrinterLogic's choice and implementation of Impartner, and why Truman said, "They have made my life and my team's life so much easier," click here for the full video case study. If you're ready for a demo on how Impartner can help your company accelerate your channel, click here for a demo.

