Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Forecasts to 2027 - Acquisition has Become the Key Growth Strategy for Industry Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In its report on the global enterprise resource planning market, the publisher predicts the industry to witness a CAGR of 7.43% over the forecast years from 2019 to 2027.



The growing demand for efficiency and the increasing need to develop competitive strategies is driving the growth of the global enterprise resource planning market. Besides, with small- and medium-sized organizations largely adopting ERP solutions and cloud-based ERP solutions gaining momentum, the market is expected to show further growth in terms of revenue. There is an increased dependence of organizations on ERP solutions, as they enhance various business processes, such as manufacturing, inventory management, logistics, financial planning, sales, payroll, billing, etc.



These solutions record sensitive information such as financial information, IP, credit cards, etc. therefore, downtime of any enterprise's core ERP system can be catastrophic, as this information can be hacked or stolen. This is a major factor restraining the growth of the ERP market. Besides, the high costs associated with ERP limit their adoption. On the other hand, the easy availability of open-source ERP software poses a challenge for market growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global enterprise resource planning market covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for enterprise resource planning globally, and is expected to be the largest market over the forecast period. On-premise ERP software is largely preferred in this region, with several enterprises adopting these solutions. However, with the increasing number of manufacturing facilities being set up in the region, growth in the adoption of cloud-enabled ERP software is expected.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



Some of the established giants in the enterprise resource planning market include Ramco Systems Limited (RSL), QAD, Inc., Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Unit4 N.V. (acquired by Advent International), Deskera Holdings Ltd., Workday Inc, Infor Inc., IQMS (acquired by Dassault Systemes), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, and Sage Group Plc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Evolution & Transition of Enterprise Resource Planning

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Acquisition has Become the Key Growth Strategy for Industry Players

2.3.2. Emergence of Cloud ERP

2.3.3. Technological Advancements in ERP

2.3.4. Integration of ERP Software with Social Media

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Cost-Effectiveness

2.5.2. Compatibility

2.5.3. Ease of Use

2.5.4. Security

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.8.1. Element Providers

2.8.2. ERP Software Vendors

2.8.3. Distribution Channel

2.8.4. End-user

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Increasing Need to Develop Competitive Strategies & Real-Time Decision-Making

2.9.2. Growing Demand for Efficiency, Supported with Informed and Data-Driven Decisions

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Rise in the Common Vulnerabilities & Exposures (CVE)

2.10.2. High Costs Limiting the Adoption of ERP Software

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Becoming the Key End-user of ERP Solutions

2.11.2. Cloud-Based ERP Solutions are Gaining Momentum

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Easy Availability of Open-Source ERP Software



3. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Organization Size

3.1. Large Enterprises

3.2. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



4. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. On-Premise

4.2. Cloud

4.3. Hybrid



5. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Functions

5.1. Finance

5.2. Human Resource (HR)

5.3. Supply Chain

5.4. Customer Management

5.5. Inventory Management

5.6. Manufacturing Module

5.7. Other Functions



6. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Outlook - by Verticals

6.1. Retail

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

6.4. Government

6.5. IT and Telecom

6.6. Healthcare

6.7. Military and Defense

6.8. Other Verticals



7. Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. SAP SE

8.2. Infor Inc.

8.3. Ramco Systems Limited (RSL)

8.4. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

8.5. Oracle Corporation

8.6. Deskera Holdings Ltd.

8.7. Industrial & Financial Systems (IFS) AB

8.8. Microsoft Corporation

8.9. Epicor Software Corporation

8.10. QADM Inc.

8.11. Workday Inc.

8.12. IQMS (Acquired by Dassault Systemes)

8.13. Sage Group PLC

8.14. Unit4 N.V. (Acquired by Advent International)

8.15. Syspro (Pty) Ltd.

8.16. Plex Systems Inc. (Acquired by Francisco Partners)



