Enterprise Security Magazine Names AccuKnox a Top 10 Zero Trust Cloud Security Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuKnox , the Zero Trust runtime security platform for Kubernetes today announced that it has received the Top Zero Trust Cloud Security Platform award by Enterprise Security Magazine. AccuKnox is enabling DevSecOps to confidently build, deploy, monitor and protect cloud workloads that not only secure the data and communications at scale, but also achieve continuous multi-policy compliance. The product review highlights several key features of the AccuKnox Platform.

Operating as a runtime policy and security enforcement framework, AccuKnox is built on Zero Trust principles and "rock solid" architectural foundations including several Open Source projects including eBPF, Cillium, SPIFFE, OPA, Kyverno and AccuKnox's own KubeArmor. AccuKnox' runtime protection includes support for multiple compliance policies, MITRE ATT&CK templates, ML-driven anomaly behavior detection, micro-segmentation as well as data provenance and governance capabilities.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this amazing recognition from Enterprise Security Magazine. This is a testament to our incredibly innovative and dedicated team, our partnership with SRI International and our highly committed Investors and marquee Design Partner Customers. We look forward to serve our stakeholders by continuing to deliver innovative, differentiated and compelling value to the industry," said Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO, AccuKnox.

Industry experts are focused on the massive problem AccuKnox is solving and validating our approach.

Gartner projects that by 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production. Due to this unprecedented growth in Private and Public Cloud container deployments,industry analysts forecast the container security market to reach $2.25 billion by 2023.

"Zero Trust run-time Cloud Security has become an organizational imperative for Companies and Governments. AccuKnox' highly differentiated approach, their eBPF foundations and their seminal innovations developed in partnership with Stanford Research Institute [SRI] positions them very well to deliver a highly differentiated and efficient Zero Trust Cloud Security platform", Frank Dickson, Vice President, Security and Trust, IDC.

, Vice President, Security and Trust, IDC. "Run-time Cloud Security is extremely important to detect Zero Day attacks, Bitcoin Miners, DDOS attacks, etc. AccuKnox delivers a critical component of the CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform). Their ability to deliver Network, Application and Data Security makes AccuKnox a unique and differentiated offering", Chris DePuy , Technology Analyst, 650 Group analyst.

, Technology Analyst, 650 Group analyst. "AccuKnox' foundational capabilities are innovative in the areas specific to Kubernetes security. By combining technologies like un-supervised Machine Learning and Data Provenance AccuKnox is positioned to deliver a comprehensive and robust cloud native Zero-Trust security platform to their customers." -- Chase Cunningham , Renowned Cyber Security Analyst and Zero-Trust expert.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox's Zero Trust Run-time Cloud Security platform is built in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in the areas of: Container Security, Anomaly Detection and Data Provenance. AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. Visit www.accuknox.com or follow us on Twitter (@accuknox).

