Enterprise Storage Systems Market to Grow by USD 15.15 bn | DataDirect Networks Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Dec 06, 2021, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing investments in data centers will drive the growth of the enterprise storage systems market. The enterprise storage systems market is expected to grow by USD 15.15 bn from 2020 to 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.92%. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Enterprise Storage Systems Market: Driver
The need for data centers is rising due to an increase in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of a considerable size of data across enterprises. Companies such as Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook are investing significantly in making their own data centers. Hence, they avail the services of data center construction services and enterprise storage systems providers. Therefore, an increase in the investments by enterprises in building their own data centers will drive the growth of the global enterprise storage systems market.
Enterprise Storage Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis
The enterprise storage systems market has been segmented by deployment (SAN system, NAS system, and DAS system) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
By deployment, the SAN system segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. SAN offers block-level data storage for applications that run on networked servers. It is highly effective in terms of performance in evolving enterprise data center environments. Such solutions help in improved storage management and fault tolerance. They are designed to remove single points of failure, which makes them highly resilient.
By geography, APAC is expected to account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. The market in the region will be fueled by factors such as increased investments in data centers by players in the banking and finance industry, hyperscalers, and technology firms.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
