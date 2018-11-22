Enterprise Video Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Demand for Video Streaming

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enterprise Video Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Solutions (Webcasting, Video Content Management, Video Conferencing), Application (Corporate Communications, Training & Development), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise video market is expected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2018 to USD 19.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The enterprise video market is driven by various factors, such as rising internet penetration and growing demand for video streaming along with the increasing need of organizations for reducing operational expenses. However, network connectivity issues and lack of supporting infrastructure can hinder the growth of the market.



Services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



With the increasing adoption of enterprise video solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Enterprise video services include professional services and managed services. Professional service providers offer technical support to end users of enterprise video solutions. Adopting enterprise video services helps organizations focus on their core competencies rather than managing their enterprise video solutions.



BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Enterprise video solutions enable BFSI enterprises to carry out enhanced branch communication through the sharing of audio, video, and digital content with their customers. These solutions empower organizations to transform branches into sales and service channels without employing additional onsite staff. The deployment of enterprise video solutions in BFSI enterprises ensures improved accountability, enhanced risk management, excellent operational management, and improved end-to-end security governance. Growing demand among marketers for video-based marketing and sales of banking services and enhanced branch communications is driving the growth of the enterprise video market in the BFSI vertical.



APAC enterprise video market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The APAC enterprise video market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for cloud-based enterprise video solutions. Growing economies of countries such as China, Australia & New Zealand, India, and Singapore provide huge opportunities for the adoption of enterprise video solutions and services across different industry verticals. North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Enterprise Video Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Solutions and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Reduce Operational Expenses and Increase Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Demand for Video Streaming

5.2.1.3 Connecting Geographically Dispersed Employees

5.2.1.4 Enterprise Video as an Effective Tool for Marketers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Network Connectivity Issues and Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Security Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Video as A Tool to Enhance Communication and Collaboration Across Enterprises

5.2.3.2 Integration of AI and Machine Learning Technology in Enterprise Video Offerings

5.2.3.3 Rising Use of Video Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities in Using Enterprise Video as A Ucc Tool

5.3 Enterprise Video Market: Use Cases

5.3.1 Haivision

5.3.2 Vidyo

5.3.3 Qumu

5.3.4 Kpoint



6 Enterprise Video Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Focus on Improving the Internal and External Communication Processes Within Organizations is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video Solutions

6.2.2 Video Conferencing

6.2.2.1 Growing Need to Streamline Communication Process Between Geographically Dispersed Employees is Driving the Growth of Video Conferencing Solutions Market

6.2.3 Video Content Management

6.2.3.1 Focus on Managing the Ever Increasing Video Content in Organizations is Driving the Growth of Video Content Management Solution Market

6.2.4 Webcasting

6.2.4.1 Increase in the Use of Video Streaming By Organizations is Driving the Growth of Webcasting Solutions Market

6.3 Services

6.3.1 the Increasing Adoption of Enterprise Video Solutions, is Driving the Growth of Associated Services in the Global Market.



7 Enterprise Video Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness are the Major Advantages of Adopting Cloud-Based Enterprise Video Solutions

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Security Concern Among Enterprises is the Main Reason That Drives the Adoption of On-Premises Enterprise Video Solutions



8 Enterprise Video Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Corporate Communications

8.2.1 Growing Need to Facilitate Communication With External and Internal Employees in Organizations is Driving the Growth of Corporate Communication Video Solutions Market

8.3 Training & Development

8.3.1 Growth of E-Learning and Interactive Distance Learning is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video Solutions for Training & Development.

8.4 Marketing & Client Engagement

8.4.1 Need to Engage Audiences, Communicate More Efficiently, and Expand Marketers Reach is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video Solutions for Marketing and Client Engagement



9 Enterprise Video Market, By Delivery Technique

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Downloading/Traditional Streaming

9.3 Adaptive Streaming

9.4 Progressive Downloading



10 Enterprise Video Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 IT and Telecom

10.2.1 Growing Need for Technical Knowledge Sharing Through Interactive Videos is Driving the Adoption of Enterprise Video in the IT and Telecom Vertical

10.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3.1 Growing Demand Among Marketers for Video Based Marketing and Sales of Banking Services and Enhanced Branch Communications is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video in the BFSI Vertical

10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.4.1 Demand for Video Based Platform for Telemedicine and Patient Care is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

10.5 Media and Entertainment

10.5.1 Growing Demand for Superior Production Experience Through High-Quality Video, Audio, and Content Sharing is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video in the Media and Entertainment Vertical

10.6 Education

10.6.1 Growing Need for Collaborative Video Based Education is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video in the Education Vertical

10.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.7.1 Growing Need for Online Video Campaigns and Video Training for Retail Employees is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video in the Retail and Consumer Goods Vertical

10.8 Others



11 Enterprise Video Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Focus on Innovation in Video Technology is Leading the Growth of Enterprise Video Market in United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Modernization of Workplaces is Driving the Growth of Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud and Smartphones Across the UK has Significantly Increased the Demand for Enterprise Video Solutions

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Increase in Number of Startup Companies Will Drive the Growth of Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Large Enterprises and SMES in the France are Investing in Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance the Efficiency and Reach of Internal and External Communication

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Market Size in Asia Pacific Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Increase in Investments in New Technologies Across Industries Will Boost the Adoption of Enterprise Video Solutions in Japan

11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

11.4.3.1 Developed Economy of ANZ Will Boost the Growth of Market

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

11.5.1.1 Rapid Advancements in Cloud and Mobile Technologies is Driving the Adoption of Enterprise Video Solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

11.5.2.1 Increase in Investments in New Technologies Across Industries Will Boost the Adoption of Enterprise Video Solutions in UAE

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.3.1 Increase in Investments in Incubators and Startups Will Boost the Growth of Enterprise Video Market in South Africa

11.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Increasing Internet Penetration and Rise in Number of It Companies in Brazil is Driving the Growth of Market

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Presence of Technical Expertise and Advanced Infrastructure is Driving the Growth of Enterprise Video Market

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles



Adobe

Amazon Web Services

Avaya

BlueJeans Network

Brightcove

Cisco

Haivision

IBM

INXPO

Join.me

Kaltura

Kollective Technology

Kpoint

Lifesize

MediaPlatform

Microsoft

ON24

Ooyala

Panopto

Polycom

Qumu

RingCentral

Sonic Foundry

VBrick Systems

Vidizmo

Vidyo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f89m3z/enterprise_video?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

