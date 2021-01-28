Enterprise Video Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Delivery Technique, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Jan 28, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Video Market by Component (Solutions [Webcasting, Video Content Management, Video Conferencing] and Services), Deployment Mode, Application, Delivery Technique, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global enterprise video market is expected to grow from USD 16.4 billion in 2020 to USD 25.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.
The enterprise video market is driven by various factors, such as rising internet penetration and growing demand for video streaming along with the increasing need of organizations for connecting remote workforce. However, network connectivity and infrastructure issues and data security concerns can hinder the growth of the market.
By component, services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
With the increasing adoption of enterprise video solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Enterprise video services include professional services and managed services. Professional service providers offer technical support to end users of enterprise video solutions. Adopting enterprise video services helps organizations focus on their core competencies rather than managing their enterprise video solutions.
By deployment mode, cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Cloud or hosted enterprise video solutions are provided as SaaS by service providers. These solutions convert fixed costs of services to variable costs as customers pay according to the services used by them. The advantage of cloud deployment of these solutions is the reduced physical infrastructure requirement, which results in low maintenance costs for organizations. Moreover, cloud deployment also enables 24x7 accessibility from anywhere. Cloud-based enterprise video solutions are an excellent option for one-time events and occasional content services. With advancements in cloud-based technologies, the use of enterprise video solutions as SaaS is emerging as one of the best practices for companies looking to deploy cost-effective functionalities. Cloud-based enterprise video solutions also offer real-time visibility of data to employees, thereby enabling organizations to communicate with different departments before, during, and after each meeting.
BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020
Enterprise video solutions enable BFSI enterprises to carry out enhanced branch communication through the sharing of audio, video, and digital content with their customers. These solutions empower organizations to transform branches into sales and service channels without employing additional onsite staff. The deployment of enterprise video solutions in BFSI enterprises ensures improved accountability, enhanced risk management, excellent operational management, and improved end-to-end security governance. Growing demand among marketers for video-based marketing and sales of banking services and enhanced branch communications is driving the growth of the enterprise video market in the BFSI vertical.
APAC enterprise video market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The APAC enterprise video market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for cloud-based enterprise video solutions. Growing economies of countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Singapore provide huge opportunities for the adoption of enterprise video solutions and services across different industry verticals.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Enterprise Video Market
4.2 North America Market, by Component and Country
4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Component and Top Three Countries
4.4 Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Employee Productivity
5.2.1.2 Need to Connect Remote Workforce
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World
5.2.1.4 Increasing Smartphone Adoption Across the World
5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Video Streaming
5.2.1.6 Surge in the Adoption of Video Marketing Strategy
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns
5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in AI-Powered Video Technologies to Boost Market Growth
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Communication and Collaboration in Enterprises
5.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Interoperability of Different Enterprise Video Solutions
5.2.4.2 Disruption in Supply Chain of Smart Devices due to the Pandemic
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Ecosystem
5.3.2 Patent Analysis
5.3.3 Average Selling Price
5.3.4 Enterprise Video Market: Technological Landscape
5.3.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.3.4.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
5.3.4.3 Facial Recognition and Voice Recognition
5.3.4.4 Cloud Services
5.3.4.5 5G Network
5.3.5 Use Cases
5.3.5.1 Case Study 1: Cisco Provides Cisco Connected Classrooms and Cisco Webex Meetings Solutions to A.T. Kearney
5.3.5.2 Case Study 2: Ecoegg Implemented Microsoft Teams to Solve Their Communication Challenges
5.3.5.3 Case Study 3: Siemens to Provide Maintenance Services for Seyfarth Shaw
5.3.5.4 Case Study 4: Coastal Bend College Implemented Lifesize Video Systems Across Four Campuses
5.3.5.5 Case Study 5: Lifesize Provided the Eulen Group with a Suite of Demo Meeting Room Systems
5.4 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Enterprise Video Solutions Networks
5.4.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis
6 Enterprise Video Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
6.2.3 Video Conferencing
6.2.4 Video Content Management
6.2.5 Webcasting
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.3 Professional Services
6.3.4 Managed Services
7 Enterprise Video Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
7.2.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Cloud: Enterprise Video Market Drivers
7.3.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
8 Enterprise Video Market, by Delivery Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Downloading/Traditional Streaming
8.3 Adaptive Streaming
8.4 Progressive Downloading
9 Enterprise Video Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Corporate Communications
9.2.1 Corporate Communications: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Corporate Communications: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Training and Development
9.3.1 Training and Development: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Training and Development: COVID-19 Impact
9.4 Marketing and Client Engagement
9.4.1 Marketing and Client Engagement: Enterprise Video Market Drivers
9.4.2 Marketing and Client Engagement: COVID-19 Impact
10 Enterprise Video Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
10.3 IT and Telecom
10.3.1 IT and Telecom: Market Drivers
10.3.2 IT and Telecom: COVID-19 Impact
10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.4.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Enterprise Video Market Drivers
10.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: COVID-19 Impact
10.5 Education
10.5.1 Education: Enterprise Video Market Drivers
10.5.2 Education: COVID-19 Impact
10.6 Media and Entertainment
10.6.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers
10.6.2 Media and Entertainment: COVID-19 Impact
10.7 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.7.1 Retail and Consumer Goods: Enterprise Video Market Drivers
10.7.2 Retail and Consumer Goods: COVID-19 Impact
10.8 Other Verticals
11 Enterprise Video Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Key Market Developments
12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.3.2 Business Expansions
12.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players, 2019
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
12.6.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
12.6.1.1 Star
12.6.1.2 Emerging Leaders
12.6.1.3 Pervasive
12.6.1.4 Participants
12.6.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
12.7 Market Ranking of Top 5 Key Players
12.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview
12.8.1 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
12.8.1.1 Progressive Companies
12.8.1.2 Responsive Companies
12.8.1.3 Dynamic Companies
12.8.1.4 Starting Blocks
12.8.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 IBM
13.3 Microsoft
13.4 Cisco
13.5 Adobe
13.6 Avaya
13.7 AWS
13.8 Poly
13.9 LogMeIn
13.10 RingCentral
13.11 Zoom Video Communications
13.12 Google
13.13 Enghouse Systems
13.14 Brightcove
13.15 Dalet Digital Media Systems
13.16 Qumu
13.17 Sonic Foundry
13.18 ON24
13.19 Lifesize
13.20 Kaltura
13.21 BlueJeans Network
13.22 Haivision
13.23 Kollective
13.24 INXPO
13.25 VIDIZIMO
13.26 Panopto
13.27 VBrick
13.28 MediaPlatform
14 Appendix
