Enterprise's "Plus Your Points" Promotion Returns Earlier Than Ever to Give Members Opportunities to Earn During Summer Travel

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As many people choose road trips as their mode of travel this summer, Enterprise has launched its annual Plus Your Points promotion earlier than ever to give registered Enterprise Plus members the chance to earn double points on qualifying rentals. The program is available now through January 31, 2021 to customers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany.

Today's early launch of the Plus Your Points promotion further demonstrates Enterprise's commitment to providing flexibility to its loyalty members during these challenging times. In April, the brand extended Enterprise Plus members' elite tier status and announced it would roll over qualifying rental activity to next year.

Points earned during the Plus Your Points promotion are redeemable for free rental days* at any time, for any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Free day covers base rate (time and mileage) only. Points do not expire as long as the member completes one qualifying Enterprise rental during every three-year period.

Enterprise also recently introduced its Complete Clean Pledge – a promise to go above and beyond the company's already rigorous cleaning protocols, including using a disinfectant to sanitize more than 20 high–touch points throughout the vehicle between every rental, to provide renters with even greater peace of mind. Enterprise has also modified its service offerings to include curbside rental transactions, as well as delivery at some locations, to help best serve customers while minimizing foot traffic in locations.

"For travelers who are ready to get back on the road, we want them to know Enterprise is ready to support them with an experience that's safe, secure and exactly what they'd expect from Enterprise," said Randal Narike, executive vice president, Global Mobility and Customer Experience at Enterprise. "Launching the Plus Your Points promotion early is our way of rewarding our loyal renters as they enjoy their summer road trips."

This year's promotion consists of two phases. The first phase, available now, allows members to earn double points on qualifying rentals. The second phase will launch in late summer and will offer members the chance to earn additional points through bonus opportunities known as "badges" for a variety of rental-related items.

Customers can register for the Plus Your Points promotion, learn how to earn bonus points and read more about Enterprise Plus terms and conditions at plusyourpoints.enterprise.com. Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits.

Membership in Enterprise Plus is free, and the program is open to anyone 21 years and older.

*Free Day covers base rate (time and mileage) only and does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, youthful driver, additional driver, pick up, or one-way charges, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, or any optional product or service, which are the responsibility of the renter.

About Enterprise

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations in 100 countries and territories throughout the world. The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Car Club, Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Commute with Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive global network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative.

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings, Inc.