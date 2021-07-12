Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC

The 3.8% decline in global E&M revenue, from US$2.1trn in 2019 to US$2.0trn in 2020, was the biggest year-on-year drop in the Outlook's 22 years. But there were bright spots in a number of E&M segments created by shifting consumer demand.

Werner Ballhaus, Global Entertainment & Media Industry Leader Partner, PwC Germany, said: "The pandemic slowed the entertainment and media industry last year, but it also accelerated and amplified power shifts that were already transforming the industry. Whether it's box office revenues shifting to streaming platforms, content moving to mobile devices, or the increasingly complex relationships among content creators, producers and distributors, the dynamics and power within the industry continue to shift. Our Outlook shows that the hunger for content, continued advances in technology and new business models and ways of creating value will drive the industry's growth for the next five years and beyond."

Generational shift: youth will be served

Not surprisingly, many younger consumers have little awareness of, or interest in, traditional media. On the other hand, media platforms designed for young consumers or that enable lightly-produced, authentic content have boomed. Gaming is central to the youth movement and is becoming a significant driver of data consumption – in fact it is on pace to be the fastest-growing content category in that regard, accounting for 6.1% of total data consumption globally by 2025, up from 4.7% in 2020.

Regulatory shifts: pushback on platforms

The regulatory scrutiny of big tech is yet another shift impacting E&M. Antitrust pressures have increased with calls to break up big tech platforms along with government proposals for new media regulations. Changes to current regulatory regimes are inevitable and it's vital that E&M players incorporate regulatory risks in their planning processes.

CJ Bangah, Technology, Media & Telecom Principal, PwC in the US, added: "2020 was unprecedented, and we expect the kind of growth and contraction within and across E&M segments we have experienced to continue. The power of digital, including the early stages of 5G use cases and the exponential growth of streaming, together with consumers embrace of new and enhanced experiences are a constant force for change. Dynamic shifts within the E&M ecosystem are likely to expand as the industry responds to the evolving landscape of future consumption patterns."

The PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook, with the accompanying "Power Shifts - 2021" publication, provides in-depth analysis of global E&M consumer and advertising spending. The Outlook includes five-year historical and five-year forecast data and commentary for 14 industry segments across 53 territories. Segments include books; business-to-business; cinema; data consumption; internet access; music, radio and podcasts; newspapers and consumer magazines; OTT video; TV and home video; as well as internet, out-of-home and TV advertising. Find out more at www.pwc.com/outlook .

