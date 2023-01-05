Entertainment and amusement market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 05, 2023, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global entertainment and amusement market size is estimated to grow by USD 681.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5%. North America will account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
The global entertainment and amusement market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (entertainment and amusement) and age group (13 to 20 years, above 20 years, and below 12 years).
- The entertainment segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of gaming bars and cafes offering video games. Family entertainment centers offer a wide range of arcade games, AR and VR gaming zones, and physical gaming activities for groups of different ages. Improvements in gameplay design and consoles have increased the popularity of family entertainment centers globally In recent years, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global entertainment and amusement market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global entertainment and amusement market.
- North America is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing spending on entertainment. In addition, the popularity of innovative rides, accommodation facilities, and merchandise in amusement parks is increasing among visitors of all age groups. Such factors will boost the regional market.
Key factor driving market growth
- The rapid growth of social media is notably driving the market growth.
- Visitors share their experiences, photos, and videos on social media platforms, which helps promote parks across the world.
- Social media posts encourage others to visit amusement and theme parks, which increases the number of visitors.
- Thus, the widespread use of social media is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Virtual theme parks are gaining traction, which is an emerging trend in the market.
- Innovations in virtual reality have changed the landscape of the amusement park industry. Theme parks are integrating VR into their existing attractions and are developing VR rides.
- VR tourism is influencing various aspects of marketing, thereby creating new opportunities for those interested in careers in the hospitality industry.
- During the forecast period, several virtual theme parks will be established.
- Such factors are expected to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- High maintenance cost is challenging the market's growth.
- Maintenance of an amusement park requires high investments.
- Amusement parks need regular maintenance to operate optimally and limit liability for park-related accidents.
- Thus, proper maintenance management at rides or shows is required to ensure visitor satisfaction and safety.
- These factors may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this entertainment and amusement market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the entertainment and amusement market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the entertainment and amusement market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the entertainment and amusement market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of entertainment and amusement market vendors
|
Entertainment and Amusement Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
148
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 681.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 54%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Al Hokair Entertainment, Aspro Parks SA, CEDAR FAIR LP, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd., Compagnie des Alpes, Entertainment Plus Production, Fakieh Hospitality & Leisure Group, IMG Artists, irque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Mousetrap, The Rocky Horror Show, The Walt Disney Co., Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Universal Studios Recreation Group, Untamed Entertainment, and Wonderla Amusement Park
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
