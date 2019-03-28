Entertainment Attorney and Former BitTorrent CCO David Chidekel Joins Early Sullivan

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae is proud to announce that prominent media and entertainment attorney, and former BitTorrent, Inc., Chief Commercial Officer, David Chidekel, has joined the firm's New York office. Mr. Chidekel oversaw all of BitTorrent's commercial transactions as well as legal, business affairs, and corporate and business development. He had previously served as outside general counsel for a number of major label and independent record companies, film and television companies, and technology companies.

Throughout his career, Mr. Chidekel has represented major label and independent record companies (e.g., including EMI Records, Universal Records, RCA Records, Sire Records, Pendulum Records, Trustkill Records, Ferret Records, Goodfight Entertainment, Rise Records, and Glassnote Records), music publishers, celebrity recording artists, producers, writers/composers, musicians, DJs and managers, including handling all aspects of recording, publishing, agency, management, production, mixing, master use, synchronization and other licensing, distribution, employment, live touring, branding, endorsement, band member, and rights acquisition agreements. With respect to the film and television industries, David has represented various networks, distributors, producers, directors, actors, screenwriters, agents, sales agents, and composers in connection with negotiating and drafting agreements, as well as acting as production and finance counsel. In addition, he has handled advertising, branding, content and sponsorship deals for recording artists, actors, influencers, action sports and other athletes, as well as representing merchandising, branding, modeling and fashion companies. With respect to technology companies, he has represented SKUxchange, Piratek, Napster, Emusic, Grooveshark and other pioneers in the digital content and distribution industry

Mr. Chidekel's long list of matters include the representation of EMI Records in the renegotiation of recording artist contracts for various superstars, including Pet Shop Boys, Robert Palmer and Richard Marx; the representation of Pendulum Records in the formation and negotiation of a joint venture with Elektra Records and then EMI Records Group; and the representation of CeeLo Green with respect to all music recording, publishing, endorsement and rights agreements, including the negotiation of his agreements with Mark Burnett Productions/NBC for The Voice and with the NFL for Thursday Night Football. Mr. Chidekel was also involved with the formation of Rising Tide Records, which became Universal Records, which he also represented with respect to various corporate, real estate and IP matters, and was a participant in the re-establishment of Sire Records. He has also represented artists such as Kevin Rudolph, Tool, and the members of Train and Filter.

"I very much look forward to broadening my practice by joining Early Sullivan," says David Chidekel. "It is apparent that the firm has succeeded in its national aspirations. I have known of the attorneys at Early Sullivan for many years and am thrilled to now be practicing with them," Chidekel notes.

"Acquiring a talent like David Chidekel catapults our New York presence to the next level," says Eric Early, Managing Partner of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP. "We look forward to continuing to grow our New York practice around David and Bill Lalor," adds Early.

Mr. Chidekel received his law degree from Hofstra University School of Law. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Philosophy from The University of Connecticut, where he graduated magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa (Junior year) and was a member of the historical honor society Phi Alpha Theta.

Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae is a business and entertainment law firm, with a particular focus on litigation and transactions in the Entertainment, Real Estate and Finance industries. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tampa.

