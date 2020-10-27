Entertainment Industry Enlists Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) to Host Virtual Summit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Event sponsors Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty Endowment, Amazon Studios, AT&T, WarnerMedia, Comcast NBCUniversal, Bad Robot, Deloitte, FOX, LinkedIn, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and ViacomCBS Veterans Network present a two-day virtual event Oct. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. PT.

Veterans in Media & Entertainment

With a focus on veterans, active military in transition, and military spouses and family members, the event will feature several keynote speakers and live panels; talks from actors, creators and production executives; breakout sessions with recruiters and hiring managers; and educational workshops on how to best connect with wellness and resiliency organizations.

VME members are working behind the scenes to help shape and produce content for the conference. Actor and VME Co-Chair Tom McCafferty said, "The studios have been great partners to VME and the entire veteran community. We are lucky to have the industry serving beside us." Karen Kraft, Producer and VME Co-Chair, added, "For veterans who help volunteer and speak at the conference, it's a chance to wear the uniform again."

All of the events will be online and free to register at https://gateway.on24.com/wcc/eh/2558963/veterans-in-entertainment-summit-2020.

Veterans in Media & Entertainment is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to connect U.S. military veterans working or aspiring to work in the entertainment industry to jobs, internships and educational opportunities. More info at www.VMEconnect.org .

Media Contact:

Rebecca Murga, Communications Director

Phone: 484-554-3213

Email: [email protected]

