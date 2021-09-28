Entertainment lawyer Navarro W. Gray partners with cryptocurrency-funded 'Legacy Records' label

Navarro has assisted in many artist discoveries for Legacy Records and assists with the legal structure and daily operations of the Legacy Records team.

Legacy Records CEO, Keishia McLeod, bid the same enthusiasm about having Gray becoming a crucial extension of her growing team. "The Legacy team is proud to build along side Navarro," said McLeod. "His partnership is essential to us all and the future of this company."

The notable esquire shared his excitement of the label's new and innovative business and payment tactics in "Legacy Records is the first label in history that offers their artists the opportunity to receive their advance and royalty payments in cryptocurrency. There has not been such a change in the music industry like this since digital distribution and streaming." Gray serves as a talent manager and attorney on behalf of the Legacy Records company.

He elaborated in... "I am glad to be such an intricate part of the machine that will be leading the forefront in this digital lane," and bid kudos to Legacy and their efforts and dedication throughout the grounding process.

Gray was appointed Hackensack, New Jersey's first African-American city public defender. He is best known for representing Fetty Wap in obtaining his recording deal with 300 entertainment.

Gray received his Bachelor of Science from Hampton University where he graduated Cum Laude with honors and later awarded his Juris Doctor from Hofstra University School of Law with a concentration in intellectual property.

SOURCE Legacy Records

