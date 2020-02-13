Entertainment Partners Announces New Partnership With GRM Information Management

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Partners ("EP"), the global end-to-end provider of production and workforce management solutions to the entertainment industry, announced today it has partnered with GRM Information Management, a global leader in corporate Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Document Management solutions, to introduce the SmartHub Vault.

SmartHub Vault is an extension of EP's Scenechronize SmartHub, which manages and distributes documents created and used during the production of theatrical, television and commercial projects. SmartHub Vault is a cloud-based ECM solution built to enhance cross-studio information management capabilities and provide long-term storage for production archives post-wrap. SmartHub Vault delivers a studio-wide view encompassing both production and corporate ECM needs. The solution will allow studios to actively manage data and documents and have a single view across both the freelance production worker and corporate employee populations. SmartHub Vault will significantly reduce the hours that Production, Human Resources, Internal Audit, Business Affairs and Finance personnel have to spend on the highly time-consuming processes associated with preparation and defense of ever increasing audit activity.

SmartHub Vault also allows users to compile corporate data and documents in a secure permissions based environment, utilizing data encryption in transit and at rest with an intuitive interface and a complete suite of data extraction and workflow management software.

Mark Goldstein, CEO and President of EP, said, "Our exciting partnership development with GRM provides our studio clients with additional enterprise information management, compliance and governance capabilities by extending our industry-transforming production management solution, Scenechronize SmartHub."

"We are thrilled to partner with EP and combine their ongoing transformation of the entertainment industry with our leading enterprise content services platform," noted Yossi Harel, GRM's Executive Vice President. "By leveraging our advanced ECM functionality with EP's robust product suite, we will provide studio clients with next generation digital products and platforms."

SmartHub Vault will be available by summer 2020 and will be fully integrated with Scenechronize SmartHub.

About Entertainment Partners

Entertainment Partners (EP) is the global leader in entertainment payroll, workforce management, residuals, tax incentives, finance, and other integrated production management solutions with offices across the U.S. and Canada. Currently on a mission to digitize the paper-heavy back office processes of entertainment production, EP combines unparalleled expertise and innovative technology to enable its clients to produce the most cost-effective and efficient film, television, digital, and commercial projects. Its accounting systems and Movie Magic Budgeting and Scheduling programs have long been industry standards and its SmartStudio suite, comprised of SmartAccounting, SmartStart, SmartTime, Scenechronize, SmartHub, SmartResiduals and SmartCards, is the first end-to-end integrated platform connecting the production community and providing new insights for better collaboration and decision making. Its renowned incentives teams assist and advise productions all around the world, and casting and payroll for background actors is handled through its legendary Central Casting division, a Hollywood icon since 1925.

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services. GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Bogota, Colombia.

