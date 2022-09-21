Entertainment Robots Market to Receive Overwhelming Growth of USD 11.22 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Global Industry Trends, Future Growth and Revenue Outlook

BRIGHTON, England, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Entertainment Robots Market" the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Entertainment Robots market report offers better solution for refining the business strategies to thrive in this competitive market place. Entertainment Robots market research report is a wide-ranging and object-oriented which is framed after the combination of an admirable industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technology. To thrive in this competitive market place, market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for your business. By maintaining quality and transparency strictly, research studies are carried out which offers an outstanding market research report for your niche. All this helps to enhance the company's growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving their performance.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the entertainment robots market was valued at USD 11.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 60.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.33% during the forecast period.

Market Insights:-

Entertainment robots are those that are purposefully designed to entertain humans rather than serve any practical purpose. These robots are outfitted with sensors, microphones for voice recognition, and cameras for face recognition in order to interact with humans. It can be programmed to perform a variety of entertainment tasks such as dance routines, singing, trade fair, multimedia tasks, and so on. It is commonly used in the creation of narrative environments as well as in the field of cultural entertainment.

Advances in artificial intelligence technology and its application in children's toys, as well as increased demand for animatronics, are expected to drive the entertainment robots market in the coming years.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

- 2022 to 2029 Base Year – 2021

– 2021 Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunity

There are robot companion pets that are used by senior citizens for therapeutic and health purposes, as well as to alleviate loneliness. These companion robots make pet sounds and gestures that appear real, allowing the market to expand.

Some of the major players operating in the entertainment robots market are:

KUKA ( Germany )

) Hasbro INC. (U.S.)

Modular Robotics (U.S.)

MATTEL INC (U.S.)

SPHERO (U.S.)

BLUEFROG ROBOTICS ( France )

) Robobuilder ( South Korea )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Lego ( Denmark )

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Entertainment Robots Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Drivers

Growing demand for animatronics

Advances in artificial intelligence technology and its application in children's toys, as well as increased demand for animatronics, are expected to drive the entertainment robots market in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing population of elderly and children, as well as the scarcity of resources to care for them, increases the use of entertainment robots.

Entertainment robots as an educational tool

Education robots are used for learning purposes, which increases the market opportunity for entertainment robots. The increased demand for both educational and entertainment robots has fuelled the growth of the entertainment robots market. The increased demand for educational robots among trainers, educational institutions, and parents for educational purposes has allowed the market to expand. Along with their use in entertainment, robots are also used for problem solving, critical thinking, creative problem solving, and innovative problem solving, and doing the reasoning allows for growth.

Restraints

The high initial cost and technical complexity involved in the human-machine interface are the major factors acting as restraints, among others, and will further challenge the entertainment robots market during the forecast period.

This entertainment robots market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the entertainment robots market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Entertainment Robots Market Scope

The entertainment robots market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Robot Toys

Educational Robots

Robotic Companion Pets

End user

Media

Education

Retail

Others

Entertainment Robots Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The entertainment robots market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the entertainment robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to the advancements in camera and sensor technologies are propelling demand for entertainment robots in this region,. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the entertainment robots market due to the thriving animatronics industry.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Entertainment robots Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Entertainment robots Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Entertainment robots Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

