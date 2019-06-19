Entrada Therapeutics Appoints John F. Crowley to Board of Directors

"We are very excited to welcome John to Entrada's Board of Directors," said Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics. "Throughout his career, John has built and grown multiple biotechnology companies and has made significant contributions to the development of therapeutics that have benefited a generation of patients living with rare diseases. John is uniquely suited to contribute to Entrada's strategy and growth because of his industry experience in rare disease drug development and because of the energy, passion and commitment that he has shown through his decades of leadership and service in the rare disease community."

Mr. Crowley is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for persons living with rare and orphan diseases. Mr. Crowley has led the growth of Amicus' global business from its founding to its current position as a leading global biotechnology company with nearly 600 employees in 27 countries. During this growth, Mr. Crowley has overseen the development and global launch of Galafoldä, a precision medicine for Fabry disease, as well as the establishment of a pipeline of dozens of therapies in development for the treatment of rare, devastating diseases.

Prior to Amicus, Mr. Crowley co-founded Novazyme Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the research of a new experimental treatment for Pompe disease and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer until 2001, when Novazyme was acquired by Genzyme Corporation. Mr. Crowley continued to play a lead role in the development of a drug for Pompe disease as the Senior Vice President at Genzyme Therapeutics. Mr. Crowley graduated with a B.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and earned a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"I am very pleased to join Entrada's Board of Directors. Both in rare diseases and beyond, Entrada's technology opens the door for the development of drugs for diseases with limited or no treatment options and for targets with no feasible approaches," said Mr. Crowley. "I look forward to working with Dipal, the Board of Directors and the Entrada team as they continue to build and advance the Company's pipeline of intracellular biologics with the hopes of making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients."

