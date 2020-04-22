Entrata Announces Enhanced COVID-19 Reporting Capabilities For Partners

LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading technology provider for the property management industry, today announced enhanced reporting capabilities available to its partners with the addition of COVID-19 delinquency reports. These reports are built to help users track delinquency and collection trends with increased granularity through the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are excited to provide these valuable reporting tools as a part of our ongoing effort to help the property management industry navigate the challenges presented by this pandemic," said Chase Harrington, president and chief operating officer at Entrata. "While we understand how important accurate and detailed data is to our partners on a regular basis, now more than ever we see the value of helping to provide Entrata users with the resources needed to make informed decisions."

The Trending Delinquency and Comparative Delinquency reports have been specifically designed to help users leverage existing reporting features within the Entrata platform and provide increased insights into key performance indicators for their business. The reports allow for the ability to track delinquency over the course of a month and compare the results to prior-year data, as well as compare delinquency across custom historical periods to identify aberrations in data.

"We've been able to experience firsthand the versatility of the Entrata platform in recent weeks," said Alex O'Brien, chief operating officer at Cardinal Group Companies. "The ability to manage repayment agreements, modify rent collection strategies and tailor other system settings to meet our needs was already built into the system and ready to be used. These existing resources, combined with the enhanced reporting capabilities, have helped set us up to perform well during this challenging time for the industry."

Updated data from April 1-19 and specific to Entrata's conventional and student housing partners reveal a rent payment rate of 99 percent compared to the same period last month, outperforming industry baselines by nearly four percentage points.

New data reports analyzing industry trends the company has identified through the coronavirus outbreak will be published to Entrata's COVID-19 resource center by end of day on April 22.

For more information about these updates, please contact your Entrata representative, visit www.entrata.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT ENTRATA

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com .

SOURCE Entrata

Related Links

http://www.entrata.com

