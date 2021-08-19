Entrata Appoints Jason Taylor as New Chief Technology Officer

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology platform, today announced the hire of Jason Taylor as Chief Technology Officer. Taylor brings nearly three decades of technology experience building enterprise level platforms with consumer grade functionality and UI. Together with his team, he'll look to boost innovation and speed to market both domestically and internationally, as Entrata further expands its research and development in key areas such as enterprise scale and consumer grade app development.

"Jason is one of the most gifted leaders and technology innovators that I've ever worked with, and has developed breakthrough, customer-centric ideas that have dominated several markets," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "With Entrata's recent funding, I'm confident he will play a major role in taking us to the next stage of product development, further distancing us from our competitors and bringing our clients the technology they need as we drive the property management industry into the future."

Previously, Taylor was the CTO and CISO at Podium where he drove efforts to build a leading interaction management platform to modernize how business is done at the local level. Prior to joining Podium, he played an integral role in building and growing the technology at Allegiance and later MaritzCX, where he was the SVP of Engineering and CTO. He also led the engineering of products that managed the spend of more than $1B in ad spend at Omniture, later acquired by Adobe, as well as having managed development teams on three continents at Novell.

"Throughout my career, I've worked with some of the brightest minds in the industry to develop category-leading technology that pushed boundaries and drove innovation. The team and platform at Entrata are no exception to that," said Taylor. "We have major plans for the future as we double down in key areas like analytics, BI and an unmatched resident user experience. We have an amazing team and the funding to make massive strides forward in the coming months and years as Entrata becomes the leading property management platform."

With $507 million in recent funding and over $200 million in annual recurring revenue, Entrata is the fastest-growing software company in real estate and is looking to quickly accelerate speed to market both here in the US as well as internationally. It currently processes upwards of $2 billion in rent payments each month through its platform and serves more than 20,000 apartment communities across the US. It is also the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access platform.

For more information about Entrata and its technology, please visit www.entrata.com .

ABOUT ENTRATA

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access platform. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, the Entrata® platform currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com .

SOURCE Entrata

Related Links

http://www.entrata.com

