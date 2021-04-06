Entrata enables Alexa experience at scale with Amazon's Alexa for Residential

LEHI, Utah, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's most comprehensive property management software provider, today announced it has enabled Alexa for Residential, Amazon's recently unveiled solution for smart home integrators and properties.

The service enables property managers of apartment complexes, condo buildings or other residential communities to set up and manage Alexa-enabled devices in each unit, providing each resident with a ready-to-use voice controlled smart home from the moment they move in.

Using Alexa for Residential, property teams can completely customize and manage voice-enabled experiences at their properties. These smart-home capabilities can also be enabled in vacant units, allowing prospective residents to experience the benefits of a smart property during their walkthrough. Incoming residents will have access to Alexa skills and control of the unit's smart-home capabilities when they arrive, which allows them to enjoy smart home functionality via Alexa without logging into an account or downloading an application. Residents can also link their personal Amazon account to enable shopping, music, calling, and other individual services and preferences.

"We're thrilled to enable Alexa for Residential, which Entrata Core users can utilize directly within the workflow of our platform," said Benson Jaten, product manager for the Entratamation smart home solution. "This addition will increase the benefits and enhance the capabilities of home automation for property owners, who can offer incoming residents ready-to-go access to a customized virtual assistant."

Alexa for Residential allows Alexa-enabled devices to be added to apartment homes. When a device is added, property teams can add or pre-enable property-specific "skills" to the device. This enablement will allow property managers to control multiple Alexa devices through one corporate account, while still giving residents the ability to customize their experiences. Upon move in, the Alexa device can be set to "tenant" mode, which allows a resident to add their personal Amazon account to it.

"Amazon and Entrata both seek to bring streamlined smart home and voice-enabled experiences to residential communities," said Liron Torres, Director, Alexa Smart Properties. "Entrata has always been on the cutting-edge of the technological scope, and we are excited to team up on the Alexa for Residential integration, which will further enhance the smart-home experience for property teams and residents alike."

Alexa for Residential was developed with customer privacy in mind. Smart home integrators and property managers will not have access to any voice recordings or personal data.

By default, Alexa for Residential ensures their privacy by deleting all voice recordings daily.

Residents who have linked their accounts can learn more about how Alexa works and privacy by visiting the Alexa Privacy Hub .

ABOUT ENTRATA

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com.

