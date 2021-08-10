Entrata is Named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology platform, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"We are thrilled to be listed among some of the most elite and innovative companies in the cloud industry as we bring more attention to the incredible work being done at Entrata as it shapes the future of the property management industry," said Adam Edmunds, CEO at Entrata. "Entrata has grown to incredible heights over the last two decades, but is just beginning to scratch the surface of what is possible. With our recent round of funding, we are doubling down on R&D, investing heavily in personnel and talent growth and expanding our already industry leading offering."

Entrata recently secured a $507 million round of funding, which will allow it to more than double its research and development spend in the coming years. It is a clear category leader and is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access platform. Entrata currently processes more than $20 billion in rent payments annually through its platform and serves more than 20,000 apartment communities across the United States. Additionally, it is the fastest-growing software company in real estate with over $200 million in annual recurring revenue and more than 2,100 employees, with plans to hire hundreds more in the coming months.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

For the sixth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

