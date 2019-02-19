Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share and Expects to File Form 12b-25 for Extension of Filing Deadline for 2018 Form 10-K

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) ("Entravision" or the "Company"), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share of the Company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $4.5 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2019, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on March 19, 2019. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company also announced that it expects to file a notification of late filing on Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which provides an automatic 15-day extension of the filing deadline for its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 10-K"), to April 2, 2019. As a result of the Company's expanding business operations and geographical scope, including related to the acquisition of Headway and other digital businesses, the Company has experienced unexpected delays in its completion of the audit of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company currently anticipates the Form 10-K will be filed within the 15-day extension period and the Company expects, as soon as practicable, to announce the timing of a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation the Company's current expectations with respect to the filing of its Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, including the Company's ability to complete the audit and file the Form 10-K within the extension period provided by filing a Form 12b-25, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

