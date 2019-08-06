Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) today reported financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019.

Historical results, which are attached, are in thousands of U.S. dollars (except share and per share data). This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 12. Unaudited financial highlights are as follows:



Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,



2019



2018



% Change



2019



2018



% Change

Net revenue $ 69,241



$ 74,329





(7) %

$ 133,921



$ 141,167





(5) % Cost of revenue - digital media (1)

8,859





11,384





(22) %



16,501





22,009





(25) % Operating expenses (2)

43,200





43,790





(1) %



85,944





88,117





(2) % Corporate expenses (3)

6,501





6,266





4 %



13,395





12,241





9 % Foreign currency (gain) loss

(82)





(17)





382 %



50





196





(74) %















































Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (4)

12,579





14,866





(15) %



20,636





21,803





(5) %















































Free cash flow (5) $ 1,860



$ 8,937





(79) %

$ 3,153



$ 10,550





(70) %















































Net income (loss) $ (16,279)



$ 4,840



*



$ (14,855)



$ 3,033



*

















































Net income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19)



$ 0.05



*



$ (0.17)



$ 0.03



*

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

85,359,998





88,959,935













85,728,820





89,635,759









Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

85,359,998





90,021,949













85,728,820





90,805,086











(1) Cost of revenue – digital media consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized.

(2) For purposes of presentation in this table, the operating expenses line item includes direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $0.1 million and $0.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Also for purposes of presentation in this table, the operating expenses line item does not include corporate expenses, foreign currency (gain) loss, depreciation and amortization, impairment charge, gain (loss) on sale of assets, gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, other income (loss) and change in fair value of contingent consideration.

(3) Corporate expenses include $0.7 million and $1.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $1.4 million and $2.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated adjusted EBITDA because that measure is defined in the agreement governing our current credit facility ("the 2017 Credit Facility") and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings.

(5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income, FCC reimbursement for broadcast television repack and revenue from FCC auction for broadcast spectrum less related cash expenses. Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.

Commenting on the Company's earnings results, Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results were impacted by declines in our radio and digital segments compared to the prior year. However, we did achieve growth in our television segment compared to the second quarter of 2018. We continue to maintain a solid balance sheet and return capital to our shareholders through our share repurchase program and dividend. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to build on our success in further attracting Latino and other audiences worldwide, as we execute our multiplatform strategy to the benefit of our shareholders."

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share of the Company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $4.3 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2019, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Impairment of Digital Segment Goodwill

The Company recorded an impairment charge of $22.4 million related to goodwill as a result of an appraisal recently conducted on its digital reporting unit. Due to changes in key personnel in the Company's digital reporting unit and updated internal forecasts of future performance of the digital reporting unit caused by rapid changes in technology and competition in the digital industry, the Company determined that triggering events had occurred during the second quarter of 2019 that required an interim impairment assessment for its digital reporting unit.

Acquisition of KMBH Serving McAllen, Texas

On July 31, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with MBTV Texas Valley LLC to acquire television station KMBH-TV, serving the McAllen, Texas area, for $2.9 million. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including the prior consent of the FCC, is currently expected to close in the second half of 2019.

Financial Results

Three-Month period ended June 30, 2019 Compared to Three-Month Period Ended

June 30, 2018

(Unaudited)



Three-Month Period



Ended June 30,



2019



2018



% Change

Net revenue $ 69,241



$ 74,329





(7) % Cost of revenue - digital media (1)

8,859





11,384





(22) % Operating expenses (1)

43,200





43,790





(1) % Corporate expenses (1)

6,501





6,266





4 % Depreciation and amortization

4,306





4,019





7 % Change in fair value contingent consideration

(2,735)





(913)





200 % Impairment charge

22,368





-



*

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(82)





(17)





382 % Other operating (gain) loss

(1,597)





(273)





485 %























Operating income (loss)

(11,579)





10,073



*

Interest expense, net

(2,697)





(2,962)





(9) % Dividend income

251





417





(40) %























Income (loss) before income taxes

(14,025)





7,528



*

























Income tax benefit (expense)

(2,252)





(2,652)





(15) % Net income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates

(16,277)





4,876



*

Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

(2)





(36)





(94) % Net income (loss) $ (16,279)



$ 4,840



*



(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 1.

Net revenue decreased to $69.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $74.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $5.1 million. Of the overall decrease, approximately $3.8 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to declines in both international and domestic revenue. The decline in revenue is driven by a trend whereby revenue is shifting more to automated self-service platforms, referred to in our industry as programmatic revenue. Additionally, approximately $2.8 million of the overall decrease was attributable to our radio segment and was primarily due to decreases in local and national advertising revenue, as a result in part of ratings declines and changing demographic preferences of audiences, as well as the absence of revenue from the 2018 FIFA World Cup revenue in 2019 compared to 2018. The overall decrease in revenue was partially offset by an increase in our television segment of approximately $1.6 million and was primarily due to an increase in revenue from spectrum usage rights, partially offset by a decrease in local advertising revenue, as a result in part of ratings declines and changing demographic preferences of audiences and a trend for advertising to move increasingly from traditional media, such as television, to new media, such as digital media. The increase in revenue in our television segment was also partially offset by a decrease in political advertising revenue, which is not material in 2019.

Cost of revenue in our digital segment decreased to $8.9 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $11.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.5 million, primarily due to the decrease in revenue in our digital segment and a strategic shift in our digital business designed to focus on generating revenue with lower associated costs to produce higher margins.

Operating expenses decreased to $43.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $43.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $0.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in expenses associated with the decrease in revenue a decrease in salary expense, partially offset by an increase in severance expense in our digital segment.

Corporate expenses increased to $6.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $6.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $0.2 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in audit fees.

Impairment charge related to our digital goodwill was $22.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The write-down was pursuant to Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 350, Intangibles – Goodwill and Other, which requires that goodwill and certain intangible assets be tested for impairment at least annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate the assets might be impaired.

Our historical revenues have primarily been denominated in U.S. dollars, and the majority of our current revenues continue to be, and are expected to remain, denominated in U.S. dollars. However, our operating expenses are generally denominated in the currencies of the countries in which our operations are located, and we have operations in countries other than the U.S., primarily related to the Headway business. As a result, we have operating expense, attributable to foreign currency loss, that is primarily related to the operations related to the Headway business. We had foreign currency gain of $0.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. Foreign currency loss was primarily due to currency fluctuations that affected our digital segment operations located outside the U.S., primarily related to our Headway business.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to Six-Month Period Ended

June 30, 2018

(Unaudited)



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



2019



2018



% Change

Net revenue $ 133,921



$ 141,167





(5) % Cost of revenue - digital media (1)

16,501





22,009





(25) % Operating expenses (1)

85,944





88,117





(2) % Corporate expenses (1)

13,395





12,241





9 % Depreciation and amortization

8,222





7,958





3 % Change in fair value contingent consideration

(2,376)





1,187



*

Impairment charge

22,368





-



*

Foreign currency (gain) loss

50





196





(74) % Other operating (gain) loss

(3,593)





(295)





1118 %























Operating income (loss)

(6,590)





9,754



*

Interest expense, net

(5,268)





(5,447)





(3) % Dividend income

506





545





(7) %























Income (loss) before income taxes

(11,352)





4,852



*

























Income tax benefit (expense)

(3,345)





(1,721)





94 % Net income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated

affiliates

(14,697)





3,131



*

Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

(158)





(98)





61 % Net income (loss) $ (14,855)



$ 3,033



*



(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 1.

Net revenue decreased to $133.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $141.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $7.3 million. Of the overall decrease, approximately $7.5 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to declines in both international and domestic revenue. The decline in revenue is driven by a trend whereby revenue is shifting more to automated self-service platforms, referred to in our industry as programmatic revenue. Additionally, approximately $5.0 million of the overall decrease was attributable to our radio segment and was primarily due to decreases in local and national advertising revenue, as a result in part of ratings declines and changing demographic preferences of audiences as well as the absence of revenue from the 2018 FIFA World Cup revenue in 2019 compared to 2018. The overall decrease in revenue was partially offset by an increase in our television segment of approximately $5.3 million and was primarily due to an increase in revenue from spectrum usage rights, partially offset by a decrease in local advertising revenue, as a result in part of ratings declines and changing demographic preferences of audiences and a trend for advertising to move increasingly from traditional media, such as television, to new media, such as digital media. The increase in revenue in our television segment was also partially offset by a decrease in political advertising revenue, which is not material in 2019.

Cost of revenue in our digital segment decreased to $16.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $22.0 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $5.5 million, primarily due to the decrease in revenue in our digital segment and a strategic shift in our digital business designed to focus on generating revenue with lower associated costs to produce higher margins.

Operating expenses decreased to $85.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $88.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in expenses associated with the decrease in revenue a decrease in salary expense, partially offset by an increase in severance expense in our digital segment and an increase in fees due to networks related to retransmission consent agreements in our television segment.

Corporate expenses increased to $13.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 from $12.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $1.2 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in audit fees that we incurred in connection with the audit of our 2018 financial statements.

Impairment charge related to our digital goodwill was $22.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. The write-down was pursuant to Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 350, Intangibles – Goodwill and Other, which requires that goodwill and certain intangible assets be tested for impairment at least annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate the assets might be impaired.

Our historical revenues have primarily been denominated in U.S. dollars, and the majority of our current revenues continue to be, and are expected to remain, denominated in U.S. dollars. However, our operating expenses are generally denominated in the currencies of the countries in which our operations are located, and we have operations in countries other than the U.S., primarily related to the Headway business. As a result, we have operating expense, attributable to foreign currency loss, that is primarily related to the operations related to the Headway business. We had foreign currency loss of $0.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to a foreign currency loss of $0.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Foreign currency loss was primarily due to currency fluctuations that affected our digital segment operations located outside the U.S., primarily related to our Headway business.

Segment Results

The following represents selected unaudited segment information:



Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period



Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,



2019



2018



% Change



2019



2018



% Change

Net Revenue













































Television $ 38,071



$ 36,531





4 %

$ 76,324



$ 71,022





7 % Radio

14,366





17,240





(17) %



26,321





31,343





(16) % Digital

16,804





20,558





(18) %



31,276





38,802





(19) % Total $ 69,241



$ 74,329





(7) %

$ 133,921



$ 141,167





(5) %















































Cost of Revenue - digital media (1)













































Digital $ 8,859



$ 11,384





(22) %

$ 16,501



$ 22,009





(25) %















































Operating Expenses (1)













































Television

20,791





20,589





1 %



41,532





42,111





(1) % Radio

13,924





15,437





(10) %



28,207





30,717





(8) % Digital

8,485





7,764





9 %



16,205





15,289





6 % Total $ 43,200



$ 43,790





(1) %

$ 85,944



$ 88,117





(2) %















































Corporate Expenses (1) $ 6,501



$ 6,266





4 %

$ 13,395



$ 12,241





9 %















































Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 12,579



$ 14,866





(15) %

$ 20,636



$ 21,803





(5) %

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA are defined on page 1.

Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its 2019 second quarter results on August 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial 412-317-5440 ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast live and archived for replay on the investor relations portion of the Company's web site located at www.entravision.com.

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that, through its television and radio segments, reaches and engages U.S. Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. Additionally, our digital segment, whose operations are located primarily in Spain, Mexico, and Argentina and other countries in Latin America, reaches a global market. The Company's expansive portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, comprised of television, radio, and digital properties and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC.

Entravision Communications Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands; unaudited)



June 30,



December 31,

2019



2018



























ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,631



$ 46,733 Marketable securities

113,349





132,424 Restricted cash

732





732 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

69,841





79,308 Assets held for sale

1,179





1,179 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,558





10,672 Total current assets

250,290





271,048 Property and equipment, net

74,502





64,939 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net

19,442





22,598 Intangible assets not subject to amortization

254,598





254,598 Goodwill

51,857





74,292 Operating leases right of use asset

46,206





- Other assets

2,684





2,934 Total assets $ 699,579



$ 690,409



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000



$ 3,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

46,198





51,034 Operating lease liabilities

11,420





- Total current liabilities

60,618





54,034 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

239,032





240,541 Long-term operating lease liabilities

41,091





- Other long-term liabilities

7,516





16,418 Deferred income taxes

48,401





46,684 Total liabilities

396,658





357,677













Stockholders' equity











Class A common stock

6





6 Class B common stock

2





2 Class U common stock

1





1 Additional paid-in capital

846,345





862,299 Accumulated deficit

(543,019)





(528,164) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(414)





(1,412) Total stockholders' equity

302,921





332,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 699,579



$ 690,409

Entravision Communications Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three-Month Period



Six-Month Period





Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



































Net revenue

$ 69,241



$ 74,329



$ 133,921



$ 141,167



































Expenses:































Cost of revenue - digital media



8,859





11,384





16,501





22,009

Direct operating expenses



29,655





31,117





58,585





62,150

Selling, general and administrative expenses



13,545





12,673





27,359





25,967

Corporate expenses



6,501





6,266





13,395





12,241

Depreciation and amortization



4,306





4,019





8,222





7,958

Change in fair value contingent consideration



(2,735)





(913)





(2,376)





1,187

Impairment charge



22,368





-





22,368





-

Foreign currency (gain) loss



(82)





(17)





50





196

Other operating (gain) loss



(1,597)





(273)





(3,593)





(295)







80,820





64,256





140,511





131,413

Operating income (loss)



(11,579)





10,073





(6,590)





9,754

Interest expense



(3,554)





(4,001)





(7,044)





(7,399)

Interest income



857





1,039





1,776





1,952

Dividend income



251





417





506





545

Income (loss) before income taxes



(14,025)





7,528





(11,352)





4,852

Income tax benefit (expense)



(2,252)





(2,652)





(3,345)





(1,721)



































Income (loss) before equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated

affiliate



(16,277)





4,876





(14,697)





3,131

Equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, net of tax



(2)





(36)





(158)





(98)

Net income (loss)

$ (16,279)



$ 4,840



$ (14,855)



$ 3,033



































Basic and diluted earnings per share:































Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.19)



$ 0.05



$ (0.17)



$ 0.03



































Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.10



$ 0.05



































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



85,359,998





88,959,935





85,728,820





89,635,759

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



85,359,998





90,021,949





85,728,820





90,805,086



Entravision Communications Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands; unaudited)