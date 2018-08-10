Entravision Raises $3.1 Million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, a charity that raises funds for 170 children's hospitals, today announced that $3.1 million was raised for member hospitals during their 11th annual Radiothon under the theme of "Un Million Para Los Niños" (One Million for the Children).

"First and foremost, I would like to thank our listeners, the personalities and teams at Entravision and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for a successful Radiothon this year. We take great pride in supporting and giving back to our local communities whenever we can, and value our partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in this noteworthy cause that truly makes a difference in children's lives," said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Our 11-year partnership with Entravision has been nothing but short of amazing. In the last two years we have raised more than $6 million and it has been an honor to work with such a great group of people. I'd like to thank everyone for their donations, time and effort in making this Radiothon a success and providing us the ability to create more miracles for the children," said Danny Garcia, National Director Hispanic Media Partners, Children's Miracle Network.

The 24/7 uninterrupted live stream on unmillionparalosninos.com kicked off Thursday, August 2nd and concluded on August 4th. Across Entravision's 34 owned and operated markets, the Radiothon featured Entravision's top nationally recognized radio talent from syndicated shows including: Erazno y La Chokolata, Alex 'El Genio' Lucas, El Show de Piolin, Armida y la Flaka, Mayra Berenice and Mid-Day with Carla La Plebe. The donations will be utilized by local children's hospitals to help fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care, as well as provide treatment to low-income patients.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate and www.facebook.com/cmnhospitals.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, data and advertising technology company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes 55 television stations, 49 radio stations, digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations as well as digital media platforms, including Headway's audio streaming platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation

Related Links

http://www.entravision.com

