Entravision to Broadcast and Live Stream Florida's 9th District U.S. Congressional Debate on its Media Platforms Serving the Orlando and Tampa Bay Markets

WHAT: Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, will broadcast the U.S. Congressional debate between Democrat incumbent Darren Soto and Republican opponent Wayne Liebnitzky on Friday, October 26th at 6pm EST on its Univision Orlando and UniMas Orlando television affiliates serving the Orlando market. The debate will also be simulcast on NoticiasYa Orlando Facebook page, NoticiasYa Tampa Bay Facebook page, and NoticiasYa.com where the public will have the opportunity to pose their own questions. Entravision has partnered with Mi Familia Vota for the 2018 Florida District 9 debate.

The two candidates are familiar with each other after Darren Soto (D-Fla) defeated Wayne Liebnitzky (R-Fla) in the 2016 election. Mr. Soto was elected to the Florida Legislature in 2007 where he served for almost 10 years before being elected to the U.S. House in 2016. As the incumbent, he wants to incentivize higher-paying jobs in Central Florida and expand low-income housing projects in the region. His opponent, Mr. Liebnitzky is a Navy veteran and runs a Mac Tools franchise in St. Cloud, FL. He wishes to prioritize health care and other social resources for disabled veterans and invest more money into the military.

"It's exciting to have the opportunity to broadcast this district 9 debate, especially between two candidates who had met in the prior election. We have a strong local news presence in the Orlando and Tampa markets and this debate highlights our commitment to the local communities and the election process. The live television broadcast and streaming on our NoticiasYa platform allows us to connect with our audience across traditional and digital media, while directly engaging viewers through a live questions and answer process," said Luisa Collins, Entravision's Vice President of News Social Affairs and Wellness.

The debate will be moderated by Univision Orlando news anchor, Paul Gamache. Mr. Gamache began his career in Orlando as a production assistant on Channel 6, WKMG in 1982. He later joined Univision Orlando, where for the past 20 years he has served in various roles and is currently a co-presenter of Univision Central Florida news at 6pm and host of the 11pm edition. Mr. Gamache is a recipient of many established awards including Emmy Awards, and also possesses extensive experience in the fields of sales, marketing, management, and promotions.

WHEN: Friday, October 26, 2018, from 6:00-7:00pm EST