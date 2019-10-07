Entravision to Encourage Latino Participation in Elections Through Vota Conmigo 2020 Campaign

WHAT: Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced its Vota Conmigo 2020 campaign. The campaign kicked off on October 3rd in an effort to strengthen democracy in the U.S. through the exercising of the voting privilege. Entravision is building off of National Voter Registration Day, a tradition that dates back to 2012 and took place on September 24th this year.









The objective of the Vota Conmigo 2020 campaign is to encourage Latino voters to participate in the 2019 and 2020 elections. The Hispanic vote in these elections will be historic as the Latino population is projected to make up the largest ethnic minority among voters. The campaign will feature numerous public service announcements across Entravision's traditional and digital media platforms.









"We are excited to continue the movement in educating and encouraging the communities we serve to be involved in their government and get out and vote. The Latino population continues to grow and will have a great impact in the upcoming election." said Luisa Collins, VP News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision.









The campaign can be followed using the hashtag #VotaConmigo.







WHERE: The campaign will take place in the following markets:









El Centro, CA Albuquerque, NV



Monterey, CA Las Vegas / Reno, NV



Palm Springs, CA Corpus Christi, TX



San Diego, CA El Paso, TX



Denver, CO Laredo, TX



Tampa, FL McAllen, TX



Orlando, FL Midland, TX