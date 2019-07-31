Entravision to Host 12th Annual Radiothon to Raise Funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC ), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, is joining hands with the Children's Miracle Network® for the 12 th year to host a three-day Radiothon to help continue to raise millions of dollars for their network of hospitals. Continuing the theme of " Un Million Para Los Niños " (One Million for the Children), the Radiothon will help support 170 children's hospitals around the U.S. with promotions running on 32 of Entravision's owned and operated stations. To date, Entravision has helped raise $22 million for the Children's Miracle Network.

QUOTE: