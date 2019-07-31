Entravision to Host 12th Annual Radiothon to Raise Funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Jul 31, 2019, 17:50 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, is joining hands with the Children's Miracle Network® for the 12th year to host a three-day Radiothon to help continue to raise millions of dollars for their network of hospitals. Continuing the theme of "Un Million Para Los Niños" (One Million for the Children), the Radiothon will help support 170 children's hospitals around the U.S. with promotions running on 32 of Entravision's owned and operated stations. To date, Entravision has helped raise $22 million for the Children's Miracle Network.
For 72 hours, Entravision will leverage its top nationally recognized personalities including, radio talent from syndicated shows Erazno y La Chokolata, Alex 'El Genio' Lucas, Armida y la Flaka, Mayra Berenice, Carla Soto and El Flaco y su Pandilla.
WHEN:
Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 3, 2019
WHERE:
Entravision's 2019 Children's Miracle Network Radiothon will provide updates live across its social media channels, including a dedicated Facebook page exclusive to the event and web page www.unmillonparalosninos.com.
QUOTE:
"Last year, Entravision helped raise $3.1 million from its Radiothon event. We are truly grateful to join them in partnership again this year in hopes to make a change in these children's lives. We'd like to once again thank Entravision and its radio personalities and their shows for participating in this campaign with us and we look forward to yet another successful Radiothon," said Danny Garcia, National Director Hispanic Media Partners, Children's Miracle Network.
