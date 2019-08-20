Entravision's El Paso Strong Telethon Raises over $200,000

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, hosted the El Paso Strong telethon on August 18th for the victims and families of the tragic event that occurred on August 3, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.

Sunday's five and a half hour live telethon aired on Entravision El Paso's properties Univision 26, La Suavecita 93.9 FM, La Tricolor 94.7 FM and The Fox 92.3 FM. It was also simulcasted on Entravision's Univision station in Albuquerque, NM. In addition, there was a three-hour live telethon on Entravision's Univision Texas stations: McAllen, Midland - Odessa, San Angelo, Laredo, Lubbock and Corpus Christi. A portion of the telethon also originated from the Alex "El Genio" Lucas 30th anniversary concert in Los Angeles.

The telethon benefited Paso del Norte Community Foundation's El Paso Victims Relief Fund and raised over $200,000, including $30,000 designated specifically for the Victims' Scholarship Fund established by Community en Accion to provide scholarships for the orphans and children of victims of the tragedy.

Some of the primary donors included:

Richard Castro, McDonald's franchisee

Dr. Joseph B. Furlong, Physicians Vascular Services

Dr. Ozan Sozer, El Paso Cosmetic Surgery

Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision would like to thank all the employees, volunteers and donors who gave their time and commitment on this important day. We'd like to give special recognition to the following organizations and members for their support:

El Paso Mayor, Dee Margo

U.S. Congresswoman, Veronica Escobar

Texas Senator, Jose Rodriguez

State Representative, Cesar Blanco

El Paso County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego

Members of El Paso City Council

El Paso County Commissioner's Court

Marina Monsisvais, Barracuda PR

Tracey Yellen, Mica Short, Paso Del Norte Community Foundation

Former Univision 26 anchors Estela Casas and Ariadna Lopez

Entertainment and music was provided in part by: World renowned cellist, Zuill Bailey, WWE personality and wrestler, Sin Cara and cumbia band Sonora Skandalo.

"I want to thank our beautiful and generous El Paso community for coming together to support the victims, their families, and the charity in this time of great need. We are very appreciative to all the people who made this event possible," said Diana DeLara Zamudio, Entravision's Senior Vice President, El Paso. "It is our sincere hope that this telethon made this tough time a little easier for all those affected. People are still coming into the station today wanting to help and contribute in any way they can."

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

SOURCE Entravision

Related Links

http://www.entravision.com

