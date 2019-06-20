Entreda Commences Formation Of Advisory Board Starting With Industry Leader Marc Butler, COO Of BNY Mellon's Albridge, And Dr. Neil Daswani, Former CISO At LifeLock And Co-Director Of The Stanford Advanced Security Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an industry-leading developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the retail wealth management industry, today announced that it has commenced the formation of its Advisory Board.

The Board will gather insights from top industry leaders to ensure that Entreda enhances its cybersecurity stewardship for firms and advisors, starting with the appointment of industry leader Marc Butler, Chief Operating Officer of BNY Mellon's Albridge and Dr. Neil Daswani, Former Chief Information Security Officer at LifeLock and Co-Director of the Stanford Advanced Security Program.

Sid Yenamandra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entreda, said, "Protecting wealth management firms from all the new threats that can trigger costly and embarrassing data breaches requires us to have more than the top-notch software and deep industry knowledge we already possess. Staying ahead of the curve also demands that we have clarity on the concerns of financial services leaders who have helped protect these firms themselves. The Advisory Board fulfills that need, and I am especially honored that Marc and Neil have seen fit to join."

Marc Butler is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Albridge, which is an industry leader in aggregating multi-custodial, insurance, and direct-to-fund data from hundreds of sources to provide a consolidated view of assets. Mr. Butler has held multiple financial technology leadership positions and has been involved in the development of numerous market-leading solutions throughout his almost 25 years with Albridge and its affiliate, BNY Mellon's Pershing.



Another high-profile member of Entreda's new Advisory Board is the technical visionary Dr. Neil Daswani, Former Chief Information Security Officer at LifeLock and Co-Director of the Stanford Advanced Security Program. Dr. Daswani earned Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in Computer Science at Stanford University, and holds a B.S. in Computer Science with honors with distinction from Columbia University. LifeLock is a major identity-theft protection company that was acquired by Symantec, a member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500.

Entreda plans to further build out its Advisory Board with industry leaders from across the wealth management space, including top names from forward-thinking independent broker-dealers, asset managers and RIA technology providers. They will deliver feedback on new product concepts, market entry considerations and responses to regulatory inquiries at wealth management firms.

The formation of the Advisory Board follows a strong year for Entreda, which serves 8 of the top 15 IBDs, including two of the top three IBDs. Entreda also has rolled out new offerings such as the Red Flags Safeguard solution and the Unify 360 Concierge service, as well as ranked first place in T3's 2019 Software Survey among financial advisors for cloud hosting and cybersecurity providers.

In addition, Entreda has consistently enhanced several of its differentiating features:

Holistic cyberrisk number encompassing devices, networks and users

Auto-remediation of critical vulnerabilities identified on end-points

Network vulnerability checks to minimize potential for data breaches

Comprehensive Data APIs connecting Entreda's Unify platform to BD and RIA systems

Context-aware Security Training modules that respond to each user's cyberrisk number

Mr. Butler said, "Cybersecurity is a significant current and quickly evolving threat for financial institutions and advisors. Protecting against this threat requires more than just having documented policies and procedures. The Entreda solution combats this threat in an innovative and proactive way. I am honored and excited to serve on their Advisory Board with such an exceptional team of professionals."

Dr. Daswani said, "Cybersecurity is my passion and my expertise, so I am happy to serve on the Advisory Board of Entreda, which is a company that I hold in the highest respect. The platform that Entreda offers helps the wealth management industry meets rigorous standards that push the industry forward, for the benefit of financial advisors and their firms."

Mr. Yenamandra concluded, "I am highly grateful that Marc and Neil have committed to contributing their time and expertise to Entreda's Advisory Board. They are the tip of the spear, and their presence is representative of the caliber, expertise and seniority that will be in existence across the entire board. Entreda may announce future additions to our Advisory Board as we continue to expand it for the benefit of wealth management firms and financial advisors throughout the industry."

About Entreda

Founded in 2011 with offices in Santa Clara, California and Birmingham, Alabama, Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice and healthcare industry. Entreda developed its award-winning cyberrisk number platform, Unify, to help regulated industries monitor and protect client information and assets with the highest standards of security. Entreda's senior leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience in cybersecurity technology and 40 years of combined experience in the financial services (RIAs and broker dealers) and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

