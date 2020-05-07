Entreda Selected To Join FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program And Provide Award-Winning Cybersecurity Compliance Solution To Wealth Management Firms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an industry-leading developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the retail wealth management industry, today announced that it has joined the Preferred Pricing Program of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Through the program, FINRA member firms and financial advisors can become new Entreda clients, accessing its Unify Cybersecurity Compliance Platform as well as additional services that can enhance the protection of digital data and safeguard against costly damages.

Sid Yenamandra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entreda, said, "From the very start, the mission of Entreda has been to provide a cost-efficient platform for improving the cybersecurity measures of as many wealth management firms and financial advisors as possible. Participating in FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program is a great achievement for Entreda that makes our solution vastly more accessible to the financial services industry. Best of all, more individuals, households and businesses that are the end clients of this industry stand to enjoy stronger cybersecurity protection than ever."

Entreda's proprietary cyberrisk number feature powers the Unify platform, by serving as an objective third-party assessment of a firm's potential vulnerability to cybercrimes that allows firms to customize the weighting of their risk parameters within regulatory guidelines.

Each firm and user is provided with their cyberrisk number, along with how their number compares with other firms and users on the platform. As such, Unify is a one-of-a-kind cybersecurity risk mitigation platform for devices, networks and users that provides automated, data-driven integration through many services on one platform, encompassing the following key features:

Four-Level Hierarchical Console: Single pane-of-glass management for cybersecurity policy enforcement with real-time analytics that includes behavioral scoring, contextual remediations, and real-time notifications.





Built-In Auto-Remediation: Compliance analytics that integrate with applications enables an intuitive and automated user experience to deliver a secure remote desktop; audio-visual, firewall and disk encryption; an automated virtual private network (VPN); data leakage monitoring; operating system updates; and a robust password policy.





24x7 Compliance Reports & Policy: Easy to understand alerts and reports in line with Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA regulatory policy guidelines, which covers the branch office security policy and the overall cybersecurity policy.





Active Monitoring Agent: The user installs lightweight Entreda agent software on all their devices — including iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows operating systems — to receive robust automated monitoring on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.





The user installs lightweight Entreda agent software on all their devices — including iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows operating systems — to receive robust automated monitoring on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Free COVID-19 Response Toolkit: Work-from-home cybersecurity suite provides free VPN and secure remote desktop access for one month to all existing customers that have at least one device enrolled in Entreda's platform.

Entreda also can provide FINRA members with the following extra solutions to further build out their cybersecurity protection toolkit:

Concierge Service: Applies expert human intelligence to the spectrum of Entreda's automated features, as a way to assist financial firm leaders who prefer dedicated specialists to manage their cybersecurity alerts and reports.





Mobile Device Management: Allows advisors and employees to use their own smartphones for work while enabling firms to remotely control the features of phones, as well as locate and wipe potentially compromised devices from anywhere.





Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing: Simulates various real-world attacks on the firm's software to determine weak points in the operating system, firewalls, security settings, servers and devices.





Third-Party Risk Assessment: Inventories vendors that may access a firm's personally identifiable information, continually performs due diligence on the cybersecurity protocols of those vendors, and generates reports per regulatory guidelines.





Inventories vendors that may access a firm's personally identifiable information, continually performs due diligence on the cybersecurity protocols of those vendors, and generates reports per regulatory guidelines. Security Awareness Training and Phishing Simulation: Conducts realistic tests on user susceptibility to scams by sending messages designed to evade spam filters, and automatically initiates online education for users who fail to avoid such threats.

Entreda's cybersecurity bundle and additional services includes more than 30 checks that are conducted to meet FINRA guidelines. The company's offerings comprise the industry's most comprehensive cybersecurity risk mitigation software.

The platform also aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework to identify, detect, protect, respond and recover from potential events that could pose vital threats to financial firms and advisors. NIST, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce, created the Framework to improve cybersecurity risk management in critical infrastructure.

Mr. Yenamandra concluded, "Entreda can help wealth management firms and their financial advisors to avoid costly damages from the legal, regulatory and reputational fallout of cybersecurity data breaches. Accessing Entreda for the first time through FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program will be the best way for many financial professionals to give their businesses – and the end clients they serve – the protection they need and deserve."

About Entreda

Founded in 2011 with offices in Santa Clara, California, Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice and healthcare industry. Entreda developed its award-winning cyberrisk number platform, Unify, to help regulated industries monitor and protect client information and assets with the highest standards of security. Entreda's senior leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience in cybersecurity technology and 40 years of combined experience in the financial services (RIAs and broker dealers) and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

About FINRA

FINRA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity. It regulates one critical part of the securities industry – brokerage firms doing business with the public in the United States. FINRA, overseen by the SEC, writes rules, examines for and enforces compliance with FINRA rules and federal securities laws, registers broker-dealer personnel and offers them education and training, and informs the investing public. In addition, FINRA provides surveillance and other regulatory services for equities and options markets, as well as trade reporting and other industry utilities. FINRA also administers a dispute resolution forum for investors and brokerage firms and their registered employees. For more information, visit www.finra.org.

FINRA is a registered trademark of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program assists firms' compliance efforts by finding, reviewing and making third-party tools and services available to firms at discounted prices. These tools and services are provided solely as a convenience to firms. FINRA does not endorse these products and firms are not obligated to use them. Their use does not ensure compliance with FINRA rules or other regulations or laws. Firms should perform their own due diligence, including technical and financial reviews, before making any vendor decisions. FINRA does not receive compensation from companies participating in the Preferred Pricing Program.

