Entrepreneur and Prairie View A&M Alumni Branden Thompson Awards Five HBCU Students With $50,000 in STEM Education Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and Prairie View A&M alumni Branden Thompson awarded $50,000 in scholarships to five deserving students pursuing STEM education, using Scholly , the #1 app for winning scholarships and crushing student debt.

The recipients are from North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M University, Savannah State University, Fisk University and Hampton University.

Branden Thompson, a former engineer for The Boeing Company, knows the challenges and rewards that come with a STEM education. Today, Thompson is eager to give back and help pave the way for the next generation of STEM students.

Every year, thousands of graduates leave colleges and universities with millions in student debt, making it harder to begin a family, start a small business, or even buy a home. Scholly CEO Christopher Gray founded Scholly to help students reduce their student loan burden by connecting them to millions of unclaimed scholarships and financial relief. Since 2015, Scholly has helped students of all ages receive more than $100 million in scholarships.

"Branden Thompson is a great example of how we can use our story to inspire and empower the next generation of student success," said Gray. "Because he knows how hard it can be to find money to pay for college, Thompson is eager to not only reduce student financial burden, but also encourage those in STEM to keep pursuing their goals."

The recipients represent students from a wide range of HBCUs across the nation. Branden is committed to inspiring students to follow their dreams, especially when it comes to bringing more diverse voices to STEM professionals. You can learn more about the winners by visiting https://myscholly.com/backatzero/ .

For more information about Branden Thompson and his commitment to helping young people achieve their goals, please go to https://signitt.com/branden-thompson/

About Scholly

Scholly — the #1 app for winning scholarships and crushing student debt— has helped over 2MM student subscribers win $100 million dollars since 2015. Scholly helps students, graduates, and young professionals access resources and solutions that help them achieve their financial and professional goals. To learn more about Scholly, visit us at myscholly.com.

