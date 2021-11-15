Entrepreneur Anthony Caliendo signs on as an Executive Producer of MobKing: The Movie, the motion picture adaptation of the award-winning web-series created by Ciro Dapagio

Dapagio has already created the frenzy, turning The MobKing brand into an award-winning, international, social media phenomenon with millions of followers. Caliendo's MAINMAN Productions will fuel the frenzy by exposing the film to major distributors and streaming using marketing strategies that have made him successful. The goal: catapult MobKing: The Movie into the mainstream to become "one of the greats" in the mob movie genre.

That goal is well within reach with an ensemble cast of gangster movie greats featuring James Russo (Donnie Brasco), Robert LaSardo (Burn Notice), Oksana Lada (The Sopranos), Artie Pasquale (The Sopranos), Paul Borghese (The Irishman), Stelio Savante (The Sopranos), Antoni Corone (Bad Boys II), Elisabetta Fantone (Big Eyes), Bruce Soscia (The Families Feud) and the debut of Anthony Caliendo. The movie is directed by Emmy award-winning director Jorge "Jokes" Yanes (Eenie Meenie Miney Moe, The MobKing Series) and independently filmed by Ciro Dapagio Films (scheduled for release in 2022).

The movie was recently covered by Deadline.com, Hollywood's foremost source for breaking entertainment news. https://deadline.com/2021/10/josh-mcdermitt-boards-lilly-james-russo-robert-lasardo-in-the-mobking-1234862865/

Caliendo (www.caliendofoods.com) and Dapagio have collaborated on MobKing Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar products to hype up the fanbase while they await the return of their favorite gangster.

Anthony Caliendo (www.themainman.com) is an award-winning, international best-selling author, motivational speaker and Florida's #1 Business Broker with millions in businesses sold.

SOURCE Tiger Shark, Inc.

