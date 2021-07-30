Entrepreneur Magazine includes AlphaGraphics on top global franchise list

"The past year has been tumultuous, to say the least," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Through it all, we have remained committed to our customers all around the world. Being recognized as a top franchise just cements for us that we are focusing on the right things."

Entrepreneur determines its global rankings based on a formula similar to the one used for the Franchise 500®. However, in the global ranking, international size and growth are weighed more heavily. Other evaluation criteria include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

"We are proud of all that we've accomplished so far," McPherson said. "We couldn't do it without our amazing team of partners all around the world. We're looking forward to another successful year as we maintain our focus on delivering value for our customers."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com .

For a complete list of the Top Global Franchise rankings, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topglobal/2021.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics

