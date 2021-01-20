Entrepreneur Magazine Lists Ripley PR Among Top 10 Franchise PR Agencies

Created to recognize companies that support and provide services to franchises, the Top Franchise Suppliers rankings are determined by a survey of more than 700 franchisors in ten categories. The survey asks suppliers' clients to rate them on the quality, cost and value of the services they provide.

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 by owner Heather Ripley, who had previously worked at Clockwork Home Services, franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky. The agency currently represents several franchisors, including AlphaGraphics, FirstLight Home Care, Gotcha Covered, and Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™.

"Being named to this list once again is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to helping franchise brands grow. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with top-notch results and client service. Having those same clients give us high rankings on our services is truly an honor," said Ripley. "We are dedicated to helping our clients expand their franchise systems by increasing their media visibility and establishing them as an attractive choice for prospective owners seeking a small business opportunity. We want our clients to take advantage of every tool in their possession, and our ranking on this list showcases our ability to do that."

Ripley PR offers strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies with a focus on franchise development. The agency's unique experience in skilled trades and home services help franchise brands in these sectors increase their brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

