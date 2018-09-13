Entrepreneur Magazine Releases Fourth Annual Entrepreneur 360™ List Of America's Best Privately-Owned Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year, Entrepreneur magazine has published its highly anticipated Entrepreneur 360™ list, naming the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America." Founders of these companies, such as top-ranked Moblize, 22nd Century Technologies Inc, and Malouf are lauded for growing businesses that expertly balance impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value.

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

"Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

With businesses from all 50 states represented, the total average revenue growth for the companies on the list grew almost 80 percent over a three-year period. During the same period, average employee growth increased 35 percent and the companies averaged over $27 million in revenue.

To celebrate the accomplishments of these companies, Entrepreneur will spotlight those on the list over the next several weeks that exemplify each of the five pillars. Readers can look forward to learning about companies such as Vydia, a technology platform that offers a full arsenal of tools that creators utilize to power their video content strategy; SideChef, a mobile app that's simplifying the process of making delicious meals and proving that anyone can cook; and Policygenius which makes comparing and buying insurances easy.

To see the full list online, visit: entrepreneur.com/360.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.

Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

SOURCE Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Related Links

http://entrepreneur.com

