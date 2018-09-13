Entrepreneur Media And PRØHBTD Expand Their Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Media and PRØHBTD announced today an expansion of their partnership that began in May 2018. The new phase of the partnership expands their collaboration on cannabis business content, including the introduction of a "25 Leading Cannabis Investors in North America" list.

The partnership continues to highlight key figures in the industry, providing leaders in the green space with a wide-reaching platform. It will build upon the "100 Cannabis Leaders" list that identifies and salutes the industry's "movers, shakers and bakers," which will be formally announced at the Advertising Week conference that takes place in New York City from October 1-4. The content will be featured in the October issue of Entrepreneur magazine and online at GreenEntrepreneur.com, the newly-launched site that focuses on the business, technology and lifestyle aspects of the industry.

"We saw an overwhelming response to our '100 Cannabis Leaders' list, so it was clear we had to expand the partnership," Drake Sutton-Shearer, CEO and Founder, PRØHBTD said. "There's a fast-growing movement to mainstream cannabis that's being led by the North American business community. In order to push forward that mission, the community needs a platform and quality content from partners like Entrepreneur Media and PRØHBTD."

"The cannabis industry is exploding with opportunity for both big and small businesses alike," says Bill Shaw, Entrepreneur Media president. "By expanding our partnership with PRØHBTD, we're offering a platform and great new products that aim to inspire and inform the new wave of green entrepreneurs."

More information about the "25 Leading Cannabis Investors in North America" list can be found at: GreenEntrepreneur.com/25-cannabis-investors. Together, Entrepreneur Media, the leading global magazine and online destination for entrepreneurs, and PRØHBTD, the leading media and brand platform dedicated to cannabis, have a combined reach of more than 150 million people.

About PRØHBTD:

PRØHBTD creates, builds and markets cannabis brands to global audiences. The company has built a first of its kind cannabis ecosystem that includes a brand creation and product development platform complemented by an in-house original content studio and expansive multi-platform video distribution network reaching an available audience of 100+ million people. More than 60 cannabis brands partner with PRØHBTD for brand development, design, market strategy, video production and branded integration within its original content, which is made by a team of award-winning creators.

PRØHBTD is recognized as the exclusive global cannabis media partner of Advertising Week and Green Entrepreneur.

Learn more at prohbtd.com and prohbtdmedia.com.

About Entrepreneur Media:

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

Launched in 2018, GreenEntrepreneur.com focuses on the entrepreneurship, business, technology and lifestyle aspects of the burgeoning cannabis industry.

To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.



