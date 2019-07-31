Entrepreneurial Leader Priya Iyer Named Entrepreneur In Residence At Babson College's Arthur M. Blank Center For Entrepreneurship

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College has announced that tech executive Priya Iyer is its new Entrepreneur in Residence and will work with Babson's emerging entrepreneurs.

As an entrepreneurial leader and chairman and CEO of Vee24 Inc., an AI-enabled SaaS platform for customer engagement, Priya Iyer drives growth by creating a culture of innovation, building a strong team, and leading with cross-functional expertise. She will share her insights and expertise with Babson entrepreneurs in her new role.

"Priya brings together extensive experience in software and the tech industry, a purposeful and strategic leadership philosophy, and an entrepreneurial mindset. She will be an incredible mentor, coach, and resource for all of our entrepreneurs, not to mention those specifically looking to innovate in the tech space," said Debi Kleiman, executive director of the Blank Center .

Iyer encourages entrepreneurs to lead from a broad understanding of all aspects of the business. Iyer has cross-functional knowledge and a wide angle perspective, with a technical background in engineering and computer science. She also earned her MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, and has experience holding a range of leadership roles in entrepreneurial companies, including CEO of Anaqua Inc. and positions at Autonomy and Agency.com.

Iyer is the newest Entrepreneur in Residence to join the Blank Center's cohort of executives, entrepreneurs, and investors who mentor entrepreneurs at Babson. She will work with and advise student startups beginning this fall.

The Arthur M. Blank Center For Entrepreneurship

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship accelerates the practice of entrepreneurship by providing Babson's emerging entrepreneurs with access to events, workshops, mentoring and competitions that enable them to test and refine their founder skills. The Butler Launch Pad is the hub of this entrepreneurial ecosystem, connecting our students and alumni with the broader business and entrepreneurial community through a series of programs and learning experiences that support our entrepreneurs along their journey. Included in these programs are two of Babson's Signature Events: Rocket Pitch and B.E.T.A. Challenge, as well as the highly regarded Summer Venture Program that accelerates the top 15 student ventures at Babson each year.

About Babson College



Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds (r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

