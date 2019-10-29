Entrepreneurs Dan Fleyshman and Joel Marion Host 100 Million Mastermind Experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Million Mastermind Experience is a business mentorship program showcasing elite entrepreneurs who have generated 100 million in revenue, ads or platform views. Of the 13 upcoming conferences every serious entrepreneur should attend, the 100 Million Mastermind Experience should be at the top of everyone's list.

Members will have access to the 20-plus fully-immersed, nine-figure instructors who will be coaching, teaching and fully present to help and serve at all three live event weekends and in between meetings. The first weekend kicks off in Los Angeles, California on November 1-3.

Co-founders Dan Fleyshman and Joel Marion are elite masterminds themselves. Dan is a serial entrepreneur and the youngest founder ever to take a company public, traveling the country at age 23, selling energy drinks to 55,000 retail stores. Dan has also been named one of the top 12 motivational men on Instagram, while Joel is the Co-Founder and CMO of BioTrust Nutrition, which has driven over $600 million in sales online.

"This event is the culmination of everything I have learned from being an entrepreneur," said Dan. "And I couldn't be more excited to share it with the most amazing group of entrepreneurs by my side."

Those who join the 100 Million Mastermind Experience can expect weekly video coaching calls with all nine-figure instructors between events, dedicated and strategic individualized attention for all members, and unprecedented luxury host venues and ultra-exclusive curated experiences.

Experts Include:

Neil Patel - Top 30 entrepreneurs under 30 by Obama; Top 30 under 35 by the United Nations

Jim Kwik - Brain & memory coach to Hollywood's elite A-list actors

Marcus Lemonis - CEO of Camping World and star of CNBC's The Profit

Jordan Belfort - The Wolf of Wall Street; Sales Genius

Elliott Bisnow - World-renowned venture investor, owner of Powder Mountain & founder of Summit Series

Marshall Syler - #1 closer on stage & infomercials with over $500M million in sales

Billy Gene - Over 400 million video views, generating seven figures a month through video marketing on social media

Ted Dhanik - Founder of the #1 online ad network EngageBDR

Walter O'Brien - Founder of SCORPION and Executive Producer

Josh Avien - $200 million+ spend on FB ads in 2018

Josh Bezoni - BioTrust Co-Founder; $600 million+ in sales

Warren Jolly - Investor & growth marketing expert with $1 billion+ in revenue generated

David Meltzer - Former CEO Leigh Steinberg [who Jerry McGuire was based on], CEO Sports 1 Management

Chase Hero - Over $650 million in eCommerce sales

Zak Folkman - Over $650 million in eCommerce sales

Brian Norgard - Former CRO of Tinder; nine figures per month

Joey Carson - Former CEO at Bunim Murray, Head of Production Fox 20th Television and Board Member, Executive Producer World Poker Tour

Adrian Morrison - Over $100 million/year VSL specialists

Anthony Morrison - Over $100 million/year VSL specialists

Jason Arasheben - Celebrity jeweler with retail stores globally

Mat Morgan - Founder of Reef Dispensary; over $100 million/year

Carl Lentz - Hillsong NYC lead pastor; 20,000+ attendees each Sunday

Dan Fleyshman's Bio

Dan Fleyshman is the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history. At the age of 23, after selling 15 million dollars worth of clothing in six department store chains and surpassing expectations with his 9.5 million dollar licensing deal with STARTER apparel, Dan launched the "Who's Your Daddy" energy drink into 55,000 retail stores. He later went on to launch Victory Poker, which became one of the top five online poker brands internationally.

Dan became a very active Angel Investor and advisor to 29-plus companies that range from mobile apps and tech companies to travel sites and celebrity clothing brands.

As a serial entrepreneur, some of the successes include launching a media site to garner over 300,000,000 views in the first year, a hoverboard company to $5,000,000-plus revenue in 4 months and multiple subscription box companies to over $48,000,000 in combined sales.

Currently his social media agency, "Elevator Studios," works with over 600 influencers and manages campaigns for a variety of large companies. The agency has also hosted 30 live events called "Elevator Nights" which has helped thousands of entrepreneurs learn from and network with investors in multiple sectors, including cannabis and cryptocurrency.

To schedule interviews with any of these experts, contact Heather DeSantis, heather@publicityforgood.com.

