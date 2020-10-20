Entrepreneurs Now Have the Ability to Raise a Significant Amount of Capital Easier Than Ever Before

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levolution (LEVL-BTC), listed on HitBTC, Livecoin, P2PB2B, and Changelly, will be releasing the alpha version of its Levolution Platform MVP later today.

After approximately two and a half years under development, Levolution Platform has finally released the alpha version of its MVP. The Levolution platform is officially online and open to the public as of Oct. 15, 2020.

Levolution

Not only has the entire Levolution team worked tremendously towards this moment, but the effort and contributions of their partners and token owners do not go unnoticed; as each of their community members has made the project attainable in the first place. The launch of the MVP is only the beginning; the Levolution team has already set forth further planning and development of the platform, which will be announced at a later date.

It's important to recognize that Levolution has faced many hurdles in the past two years, all of which the team has been able to overcome. Whether it was sudden changes within the Blockchain, complicated 18-digit decimal point calculations, transactions, etc.; all of these challenges have only made the platform and each of its contributing parties far more superior than their counterparts, allowing Levolution to appropriately integrate new found skills and information into the core of its software. Since the entire project was designed and developed independently, Levolution can proudly claim that there is no other application in the world that is even remotely comparable to its platform.

The following visualization mimics the complex development of the project and its individual components. This allows a deep insight into the development and lets you understand the enormous amount of work taken on by the Levolution team.

If you are interested, you can view the development as a time-lapsed visualization by clicking on the following link:

levolution.io/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/dev-history-visualization.mp4

The MVP alpha version bundles the entire technology in one place.

Completely self-developed without third party control

Smart Contract Development

Website creation for token sale campaign marketing including CMS (Content Management System)

Automatic creation of participant wallets

Administration interface of the participant accounts

Levolution API for several added services (payment gateways, KYC identity check, Gateways etc.)

Send tokens - automatically or manually to participants' wallets

Launch complete campaigns within 1-3 working days (depending on the booked services)

Latest technology and security (state of the art)

Participant dashboard with a complete overview including performance view

Google Analytics Integration

Tawk.to-Integration to support the participants

Configurable registration settings

GEO blocking function

Email white list for registration

Fully configurable token sales

Action settings for token sales (participants can receive action codes for free tokens or a free percentage in tokens)

Multi-Currency Wallets

Fin-Tech Standard/Compliant 18 decimal places calculations for most accurate results

If you would like to get a complete overview of the current range of functions, please contact us at [email protected].

The alpha version of the MVP enables the following functions:

Registration

Login

Dashboard Views

Edit profile

Request your own campaign

Become a Service Provider

View active campaigns

Legal information

Contact

As announced in previous news, the Levolution Platform MVP is a completely new application.

This means that those that have already registered in the Levolution portal can no longer log in with the same access data.

You will find a new "LOGIN" menu item on the website https://levolution.io

If you now choose LOGIN, you have either the possibility to log in or to re-register to the Levolution Platform MVP. Please re-register by following these steps:

Go to the Levolution website: https://levolution.io

Select the item LOGIN in the menu

In the next window, please select the item REGISTER

Please follow the registration instructions

With the release of the alpha version of Levolution's MVP, the development of the platform will continue, and new functions will be added on a constant basis.

The next set of functions are already planned and will include the following updates:

Multi-Wallet creation

Internal communication system

With the release of the MVP, Levolution can now massively expand its business model and attract potential customers to the platform. Potential clients are companies that want to start a crypto-funding campaign to finance an idea or a new company (startup). With the Levolution platform, entrepreneurs have the possibility to realize such a campaign and manage it easily in an efficient manner.

As usual, Levolution will announce the following steps immediately.

The current development, planning, and direction of the project are more than exciting.

In the coming weeks, further information will be announced accordingly.

If you have further questions, you can contact us at any time.

Contact us:

[email protected]

https://levolution.io

