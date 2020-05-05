Entrepreneurs' Organization Member, Acquired Data Solutions and Kiana Analytics Announce Contact Tracing Platform to Reduce COVID-19 Exposure, Spread and Get America Back to Work

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EO Member, Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) a leading-edge technology and engineering solution provider, and Kiana Analytics (Kiana), a location-based analytics company make available the ADS/Kiana Contact Tracing Platform to facilitate an understanding of COVID-19 progression and spread by locating and surveilling people who may have come into close contact with those possibly infected.

The contact tracing platform collects mobile device unique identifiers (e.g., MAC address) and locations anonymously on private facility WiFi networks. No app is needed or additional software.

Benefits include:

Monitor a person's temperature for early detection.

Anonymous reporting of health status while maintaining personal privacy.

Forensic tracking of infected and automatic notification to those possibly exposed.

Zone maps show where people congregate (Dwell time) to enforce physical distancing and enable surgical cleaning.

Automatically notifies facility management when the infected attempts to reenter.

Provide actionable data to re-engineer facilities to prevent future virus spreads

"We are dedicated to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and helping Americans get back to work safely. Our contact tracing platform uses advanced IoT technology, machine learning and actionable insights," said Steven Seiden, president of ADS.

"We are excited to partner with ADS to get America back to work. Analyzing those exposed, and infected may also support identifying insights of how COVID-19 spreads," said Nader Fathi, CEO of Kiana Analytics.

Pricing is based on the number of employees and monthly usage. Please contact ADS for a demo and pricing information.

To view a video further explaining the ADS/Kiana Contact Tracing Platform, please visit here.

About Acquired Data Solutions

Acquired Data Solutions has over 20 years' experience providing technology solutions for the engineering life cycle to government agencies and the commercial sector. To learn more visit www.acquiredata.com .

About Kiana Analytics

Kiana Analytics strengthens physical safety and security, optimizes operations and delivers proximity solutions to understand visitor behavior at physical locations worldwide. To learn more visit www.kiana.io.

