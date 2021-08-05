Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Drive Customer Loyalty, Develop and Retain Employees, and Grow Revenue

The insights shared by the small business owners featured this season are especially important as the number of new business start-ups are increasing dramatically across the U.S. According to a recent report from the National Bureau of Economic Research , new business applications from the second half of 2020 through May 2021 mark the greatest on record since 2004.

"Small business owners are dreamers and doers, and amazingly resilient. Many leveraged the pandemic to reimagine their current business, or develop the concept for a new business," said Jenna Shklyar, head of Marketing, SurePayroll. "America's small business owners continue to exhibit the determination and innovation that is the cornerstone of entrepreneurism."

New to season three is the SurePayroll Mainstreet Minute featuring Holly Wade, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NIFB). Wade joins Back of the Napkin to share small business tips and resources. "Navigating the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for many small business owners, and the resources we spotlight during the podcast episodes may help them return their businesses to prosperity," said Wade.

In addition to exploring the big journeys of small business, Back of the Napkin guests also share a variety of cringe-worthy "lessons learned" moments in the popular Friday Fails episodes.

"Back of the Napkin unfolds the unique innovations and ideas that help small business owners drive customer loyalty, develop and retain employees, and grow revenue," said Shklyar. "Entrepreneurs and the small businesses they run are the backbone of the American economy. We hope the conversations featured on Back of the Napkin—both the successes and lessons learned—inspire current and aspiring small business owners to dream big and take chances as they learn to navigate business post-pandemic."

The first three guests of the season hail from metro Detroit, suburban Chicago and Polk County, the largest county in Florida:

Kelly O'Neill from Fusion of Iron & Earth — O'Neill, a former marketing leader at General Motors, started her award-winning art studio from little more than clay, scrap metal, sheer determination, and a passion to honor her father's legacy. O'Neill also nurtures young, aspiring artists through arts, education, and enrichment at Detroit's Mint Artists Guild.

from Fusion of Iron & Earth O'Neill, a former marketing leader at General Motors, started her award-winning art studio from little more than clay, scrap metal, sheer determination, and a passion to honor her father's legacy. O'Neill also nurtures young, aspiring artists through arts, education, and enrichment at Mint Artists Guild. Jeff Arce and Web Eby, CrossFit Arlington Heights — The duo purchased a well-established and very successful micro gym in August 2019 and went on to grow the business, even though workout facilities were among the first to close and last to reopen due to the pandemic.

and Web Eby, CrossFit Arlington Heights The duo purchased a well-established and very successful micro gym in and went on to grow the business, even though workout facilities were among the first to close and last to reopen due to the pandemic. Mika Altidor and Victor Munoz , Victor & Mika's Bakery — The partners in business and life own and operate the first and only vegan establishment in Polk County, Florida . The couple also serve vegan food to Orlando -area homeless through the charitable organization Food Not Bombs.

Back of the Napkin is available on all podcast platforms. The small business owners featured on Back of the Napkin are available for interview by contacting SurePayroll Media Relations .

About SurePayroll

SurePayroll, a Paychex company, has been a leading provider of online payroll services to small businesses nationwide for more than 20 years. As the first software as a service payroll company, SurePayroll has grown to become a household name in easy-to-use payroll, workers' compensation, 401(k) plans, and health insurance services, all backed by an award-winning, U.S.-based customer care team. Most recently, SurePayroll added HR services to its portfolio of solutions. By offering the additional flexibility of private-label and co-branded solutions, SurePayroll serves as a strategic partner to a diverse range of businesses and trusted advisors, including financial institutions and accountants.

About NIFB

For more than 75 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America's small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today. The NFIB Research Center promotes greater understanding of the small business sector and the conditions that impact it. The Center produces various surveys and studies on small business, focusing on areas related to business operations and public policy effects.

CONTACT: Karen Stoychoff, 847.431.4230, [email protected]

SOURCE SurePayroll