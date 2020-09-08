entrinsic bioscience Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Mario Wanderley as Chief Financial Officer and Accelerates Product Development with New Research Facility

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- entrinsic bioscience (EBS), a company pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology, today announced the appointment of Mario Wanderley as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wanderley brings 23 years of financial, operational, and strategic expertise to EBS, with significant experience in the medical device, technology, software, telecommunications, and manufacturing sectors.

"The addition of Mario as Chief Financial Officer strengthens our leadership team and will help us accelerate the development and commercialization of our platform as we expand our footprint," said Stephen Gatto, CEO of entrinsic bioscience. "Mario's capital markets expertise as well as his extensive transactional and operational background will be invaluable as we continue to drive our business strategy forward."

Wanderley brings to EBS a successful track record of starting-up, financing, growing, improving and selling businesses in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. He has negotiated and partnered with some of the world's largest private equity firms, including raising capital and acting as CFO/COO for two companies backed by The Blackstone group and a joint venture with AT&T. Wanderley is a former JP Morgan investment banker with $11+ bn in M&A and Capital Markets transactions executed as a banker and CFO.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company with such a rich history of disruptive innovation, from its early work with the space program to address astronaut GI toxicity, to its first ground breaking commercialized product, enterade® Advanced Oncology Formula, clinically proven to significantly reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatment for cancer patients," said Wanderley. "I was attracted to EBS's strategy of targeting proven, existing, multi-billion-dollar end markets at the intersection of consumer and healthcare spaces that lead to royalties and lump sum buyouts from leading global partners across multiple product lines. I look forward to driving significant shareholder value, as entrinsic's continued discoveries have us poised to disrupt multiple categories across our beverage, consumer health, and pharmaceutical verticals."

EBS also announced the expansion of its research capabilities with the opening of a new lab facility in Alachua, FL. "This lab will build on our groundbreaking discovery of the ability of precise combinations of functional amino acids to modulate epithelial proteins responsible for healthy cell function", said. Dr. Robert Kenefick, Senior Vice President of Research & Development. "The role of amino acids as cell signalers is well established in 600+ peer reviewed publications, but until now, underappreciated. The opening of our new research facility allows us to unlock innovative new products from the vast opportunities afforded by amino acid science, including potentially groundbreaking RxAA candidates for Celiac disease, Crohn's, IBS, Colitis and Cystic Fibrosis GI complications." Dr. Masi Rajabi has joined EBS as Laboratory Operations Director of the new facility.

EBS is a consumer bioscience business pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology to bring groundbreaking products to three large market segments: Beverages, Skin Care, and Pharmaceuticals (via RxAAs: patented Prescription Amino Acids). The Company's proprietary Amino Acid Cellular Transport and Signaling (ACTS) protein modulation technology is a clinically proven, highly customizable platform for improving health and wellness and addressing serious disease states (including potentially groundbreaking treatments for Celiac disease, Crohn's, IBS, Colitis, Cystic Fibrosis GI complications and other GI disorders with high unmet medical need). www.entrinsicbioscience.com

