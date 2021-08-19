Entrinsik Tabs Lou DiCello to Lead Brewery Business Intelligence Division

CARY, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsik, Inc. (https://entrinsik.com), a leader in intuitive business intelligence software, announced today the addition of Louis DiCello to lead the Informer Brewery Division. In this role, Lou will be responsible for creating and executing the company's brewery business strategy, sales, and expanding Entrinsik's footprint within the brewery industry.



"Lou's sales and management experience, as well as his unique understanding of the brewery and technology space are incredible assets for Informer," said Doug Leupen, CEO and Founder of Entrinsik. "The brewery market continues to expand and faces commodity price inflation, so business intelligence becomes an increasingly important tool. Entrinsik's business intelligence software, Informer, provides a huge opportunity for brewery executives to tap into their data for improved business decisions, and I'm confident Lou is the right lead for Entrinsik to capitalize on this opportunity and drive continued success for our brewery business intelligence product."



Lou brings more than 20 years of executive sales and management experience to Entrinsik, with expertise in technology, retail, distribution, and brewery operations. Lou has worked directly with several national and region-leading clients to drive innovation and revenue.



"Informer has an exciting opportunity in the brewery space to shape efficiency," said Lou. "I understand the challenges facing breweries and how the market has changed. We help breweries keep their beer fresh and the right inventory in stock. This position is a perfect opportunity to leverage my industry knowledge to grow Informer's overall business and expand into a thriving vertical. I'm thrilled to have the chance to join such an innovative technology organization and expand the company's reach."



With commodity supplies tight and as the brewery space grows increasingly competitive and diverse, leaders recognize it is imperative to improve profitability by making data-driven decisions. Brewing is an art, while production and profitability are a science. Informer unlocks the data to provide easily digestible insights to support distribution, operations, and within the taproom. In his new role, Lou will look to capitalize on this opportunity to educate the brewers about how Informer's award-winning business intelligence software can dramatically improve the bottom line.



About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Over 3000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or email [email protected]. Visit www.entrinsik.com.



