Entry to HECO Master Builders Event is Officially Open

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2nd, HECO Chain officially announces the first phase of HECO Master Builders has begun. HECO Chain aims to link DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse, and Web 3.0 projects with asset distribution platforms, infrastructure, and data services, to provide them with the services that are best suited, including the listing of tokens recommended to Huobi Global.

In this latest HECO Master Builders event, industry judges will evaluate and review each participating project, to determine key metrics such as security audit, project innovation, product maturity, data growth, community, and brand reputation. The winning project in each round will receive generous rewards courtesy of HECO.

During the first round of evaluation, the judging panel will select 10 gold-medal projects with each receiving the following from HECO:

Access to HECO social media resources

Gaining guidance on ecological models

Opportunity to be recommended to leading venture capitalists

Gaining the HECO creation NFT badge, which is proof of obtaining derivative interests in the HECO system.

Out of these ten projects, in the second round, the judging committee will select six projects, one for each track. These six winners will receive the following, dependent on the growth stage of the project:

Eligibility to be recommended to Huobi Global's token-listing reviews

Obtaining a total of $2 million USD investment and incubation places from the HECO Ecological Fund

The HECO team is not only accurate and complete in terms of the evaluation standard mechanism and award setting, but strives for transparency in the selection process. The judging panel consists of HECO DAO and HECO Ecological Fund. Investment, incubation, and developer institutions form the judging committee group. In this way, the combination of judges ensures the fairness of the selection but also makes the selection in line with market requirements.

"HECO Chain has been carrying out various programs centered on projects and strives to provide on-chain projects with the most suitable support and services. In response to the recent development needs of the on-chain project Westarter, we helped its token list seamlessly on Huobi Global." Said Leo Su, Head of HECO Chain. "This Master Builders event is open to projects at various stages of development, allowing them to shine and thrive."

For more information about the HECO Master Builders Event, please visit:

https://medium.com/@hecochain/heco-master-builders-season1-e35916cd3d90

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 16.6 million total addresses with 523 million transactions made on the platform.

