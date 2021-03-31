Enverus Acquires Energy Acuity, Expanding Its Power and Renewables Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS company, announced today that it has acquired Energy Acuity, the leading provider of power generation and power delivery market data with specific expertise in renewable energy. For more than a decade, Energy Acuity's large team of domain experts has tracked and catalogued thousands of renewables projects leveraging hundreds of unique data sources across North America.

"As energy markets rapidly evolve and investments in renewable generation increase, the need for analytical solutions to capitalize on this opportunity will also grow," said Manuj Nikhanj, president of Enverus. "Over the past five years, our company has made significant investments through targeted acquisitions and organic development. The addition of Energy Acuity will allow us to create the most comprehensive end-to-end energy offering in the industry."

"The market for renewables-focused data, insight and predictive analytics is clearly growing and our customers continue to signal that more advanced solutions are critical to maintaining a competitive edge," said Brian Graff, founder of Energy Acuity. "As part of Enverus, we will be able to incorporate multiple new data sets and leverage the 200-person analyst and data science teams to create full forecasting capabilities, satellite tracking and valuation models of existing and proposed projects."

Enverus will integrate Energy Acuity's data into Prism™, the company's hallmark single technology platform. The combination with Enverus' existing power and renewables data and analytics will allow Enverus to produce unique content and insights for existing and prospective developers, institutional investors, and corporate and government clients.

Energy Acuity has more than 30 employees in Denver, Colorado. Bernadette Johnson, who was recently promoted to senior vice president of Power and Renewables at Enverus, will oversee the integration.

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Enverus is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About Energy Acuity

Energy Acuity is a leading provider of information and intelligence on renewable power and clean energy markets. Founded in 2008 with a keen focus on delivering best-in-class market insights to accelerate the clean energy transition, the company's product suite provides comprehensive and high-quality datasets covering power generation and grid infrastructure. Energy Acuity provides clients with the analytics and awareness necessary to identify forward looking market trends and create and execute market strategies throughout the industry. Learn more at EnergyAcuity.com.

SOURCE Enverus