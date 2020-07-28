Envestnet | MoneyGuide Launches New Planning Insights Tool via Envestnet Analytics

RICHMOND, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | MoneyGuide today announced that MoneyGuide and Envestnet Analytics have teamed up to provide free plan analytics to clients of MoneyGuide. This new service will be integrated into MoneyGuide and will provide analysis of planning usage, key metrics, and update patterns.

The analytics will be available via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in the form of online dashboards with filtering and export capabilities.

"Envestnet has an industry leading analytics group that already provides services and data-driven insights to advisors," said Kevin Hughes, Chief Growth Officer of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "This offering further leverages our partnership to bring Envestnet Analytics capabilities to the planning data of our individual advisors, as we recently passed the impressive milestone of 200 integration partnerships. Our goal with this new free service, which is accessible via Single Sign-On (SSO) for MoneyGuide users, is to surface hidden opportunities for our advisors. This empowers them to deliver even more meaningful and impactful advice, which is the key to achieving financial wellness."

This new tool will enable advisors to easily filter and see overall client data broken down into key segments. Here are some examples of the types of analysis, insights, and functionality provided with this offering:

Planning Analytics Overview

Overall financial assets

Count of clients with plans by advisor

Client segmentation by stated client/household income, client age, and retirement status

Plan Detail Analytics

Plan age analysis

Plan goals, lifestyle goals, healthcare goals, and college goals

Master Grids

Plan detail at the client and advisor level around plan age, plan assets, retirement status, and other client plan goals

Exportable to Excel for easy consumption

"Financial planning is the launch pad for financial wellness," said Frank Coates, Executive Managing Director, Envestnet Analytics. "We are excited to help our advisors using MoneyGuide dig into their planning data and enable them to better demonstrate how critical the plans are to customer success. For example, an advisor can filter clients by age and look at which clients may be approaching retirement and identify 401(k) rollover opportunities. This is a way to quickly surface key information for the advisors that can help them build even stronger relationships with clients."

Advisors will also have the ability to upgrade to premium analytics that marry their planning data with investment and risk data through Envestnet Analytics offerings.

For more information on this new offering, interested parties can attend a webinar on Tuesday, August 4 or Thursday, August 13 at 4:00 pm ET by signing up here.

